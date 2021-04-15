BR.vanderbiltlsu.040221 HS 147.JPG
LSU continues a weekend series Friday night against No. 5 South Carolina. Scroll below for key information, live updates and more about the game.

THE GAME

  • WHO: No. 5 South Carolina at LSU
  • WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday
  • WHERE: Alex Box Stadium
  • TV: None
  • ONLINE: SECN+ and Watch ESPN
  • RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

LIVE UPDATES

MORE INFO

  • RANKINGS: LSU is unranked, and South Carolina is ranked No. 5, according to Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.
  • RECORDS: LSU is 21-12 overall, 4-9 SEC. South Carolina is 22-10, 8-5.
  • LIKELY STARTERS: LSU – Jr. RHP AJ Labas (2-0, 3.43 ERA, 44.2 IP, 8 BB, 46 SO); SC – Sr. RHP Brannon Jordan (4-2, 3.02 ERA, 41.2 IP, 24 BB, 66 SO)
  • WHAT TO WATCH FOR: LSU entered the series with "TBA" listed as its third starter because coach Paul Mainieri planned to see who was available once Game 2 ended. Freshman Blake Money appeared to have the inside track at the spot — he started last week — but LSU will use him if it needs to in order to win a game. How the Tigers structure their bullpen will show who starts that final game of the series. 

