LSU's defensive backs coach Corey Raymond is staying with the Tigers, an LSU source confirmed with The Advocate Sunday.

Raymond was reportedly set to interview the University of Georgia, which had a vacancy after secondary coach and defensive coordinator Mel Tucker left to be Colorado's head coach.

Raymond has been the defensive backs coach with the Tigers for eight seasons, and he spent the 2018 season focusing on cornerbacks upon the hiring of safeties coach Bill Busch.

Raymond, a New Iberia High grad who played at LSU from 1988-1991, has had eight defensive backs selected in the NFL draft, which helped the school earn the nickname "Defensive Back University."

Raymond is entering the final season of a three-year extension he signed in 2016, and he is scheduled to make $460,000 in 2019 before his contract expires on March 31, 2020.

His $410,000 base salary in 2018 ranked 205th among Division I assistant coaches, according to USA Today.