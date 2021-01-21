The dates of the College World Series will change beginning in 2022, the NCAA Division I Baseball Committee announced Thursday.
The championship tournament, held annually in Omaha, Nebraska, will start on Friday, June 17, one day earlier than it did for more than a decade. The final series will begin Saturday, June 25. The NCAA used the format from 2003-2007.
Since 2008, the College World Series began on a Saturday, and no games were played the second weekend. The best-of-three championship series started the following Monday.
“The committee evaluated the pros and cons of the start and finish dates with the current format," Jeff Altier, chair of the NCAA Division I Baseball Committee and athletic director at Stetson University, said in statement, "and we all decided that having games on the second weekend and one less day of competition provides a better experience for student-athletes and spectators."
The NCAA canceled the 2020 College World Series because of the coronavirus pandemic. It begins this year on Saturday, June 19.