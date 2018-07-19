ATLANTA — Tyshun “Deebo” Samuel still lives up to his childhood nickname.
The South Carolina wide receiver’s father dubbed him “Deebo” as a child in Spartanburg, based off Tiny Lister’s hulking character from the 1995 comedy “Friday.”
Lister runs roughshod through the Los Angeles neighborhood inhabited by characters played by Ice Cube and Chris Tucker. He snatches chains, steals bikes and uses his giant fists as weapons.
“When I was little, he said I used to be a bully,” Samuel explained Thursday at SEC media days. “(Was I) when I was a little kid? I think so. (And) on the field, I am.”
Nearly a year removed from a broken leg that cost him the majority of his junior season, Samuel is back for the Gamecocks. He’s ready to juke out linebackers, sprint past safeties and run over anyone in his way.
“Deebo is Deebo. He’ll come ready to play,” junior linebacker D.J. Wonnum said. “I say yeah, he’s still a bully — against corners, anyways.”
Samuel, a 6-foot-1 fifth-year senior, will be bound for the NFL after this season. He’s already a first-round pick in mock drafts from CBS Sports and Bleacher Report.
But since he came to Columbia in 2014, he hasn't played a full season. He redshirted as a freshman, and hamstring injuries forced him to miss 10 games over his second and third seasons.
Still, as a third-year sophomore, he showed off his explosiveness and versatility. He had 783 yards receiving and a touchdown on 59 catches, and scored seven other times — either via handoffs or kickoff returns.
As a fourth-year junior last year, Samuel got some Heisman Trophy hype for beginning the season in a big way. Through three games, he notched 15 catches for 250 yards and three touchdowns, plus a rushing score and two more touchdowns via kick return.
But Samuel’s season ended in the Gamecocks' third contest, their home opener against Kentucky. On a play in the third quarter, Samuel ran a 12-yard curl route. A defender jumped on his back, and Samuel’s foot locked into the grass. His weight shifted, and Samuel’s ankle broke.
Running on adrenaline, he didn’t feel the pain initially and went to the sidelines to get the ankle taped up. Samuel jogged out for three more plays, and then his season was over.
“When they told me I broke it, I really flipped out,” Samuel said. “It was emotional.”
Without him, the Gamecocks lost someone who could score in bunches. Still, they finished the season 9-4 with a win over Michigan in the Outback Bowl.
Of course, coach Will Muschamp is elated to have Samuel back, fresh and strong.
“Deebo, for 11 quarters last year, was probably the most explosive player in college football,” Muschamp said. “We're looking forward to getting him the ball a bunch and having him have a healthy senior season.”
Added Wonnum: “We’re excited to have Deebo back, just because of the great things that he’s going to do for us. His speed and separation from corners. ... He makes our corners better.”
Muschamp still plans to use Samuel as a receiver, rusher and kick returner. And like a bold Madden gamer, Samuel and his fellow kick returners won’t be fair-catching anything this season, Muschamp said.
Samuel says he feels “100 percent” healthy now. For him, the hardest thing to do was to make quick, hard cuts again, but he says he trusts his legs now.
And the preseason All-American learned a lot from watching 10 games on the sideline last year.
“While you’re off the field, the game slows down for you,” Samuel said. “(I feel like I’m better at) understanding where people are at on the field and actually knowing different ways to get open on different (defenders).”
While some players have aspirations of winning awards, hitting statistical benchmarks or winning championships, Samuel has only one thing he wants to accomplish this season.
“I just pray that God keeps me healthy this whole season and whatever happens, happens. I think I’m capable of anything,” he said. “The only goal I’ve set for myself is to stay healthy.”