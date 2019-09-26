Skylar Mays grew up going to LSU football games as a child and later as a recruit.
Now, he hosts recruiting trips himself, showing 16- and 17-year-olds the university he has loved and represented for four years.
Mays’ time at LSU has been a roller-coaster.
The Baton Rouge native started his collegiate career on an LSU team with the worst record in program history at 10-21 and 2-16 in Southeastern Conference play, coupled with a 15-game losing streak.
“We’ll start at sophomore year; we won’t go too far back,” Mays joked when asked to reflect on his time at LSU. “Y’all make me feel old, man. I’m only 22.”
In came Will Wade who, starting with the 2017 season, took LSU from 13th in the SEC to a regular-season championship and Sweet Sixteen appearance in just two years.
That NCAA tournament run was interrupted by Wade’s link to the FBI recruiting scandal into college basketball. Wade was suspended for all of the 2019 postseason, and Mays said having him back provides stability for the new season, which starts for LSU with Friday's opening practice.
In his junior season, Mays averaged 13.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.9 steals per game alongside fellow guard Tremont Waters, who was picked in the second round of the 2019 NBA Draft.
Mays tested the NBA waters himself following the end of last season. He felt that with the new rules allowing players to return to college, it would be stupid not to get that hands-on experience. He worked out for five NBA teams but ultimately made the tough decision to return for his senior season.
“It only gives me confidence for this year and how I can improve on my game and show that to NBA scouts,” Mays said.
After all that, Mays is a leader on an LSU team stacked with young talent, looking to repeat last season's accomplishments. Wade didn’t even want to acknowledge that Mays was a senior because of all the valuable characteristics LSU will be missing once he graduates.
Mays isn’t a very vocal leader, often preferring to lead by example and show the underclassmen how to conduct themselves on and off the court. Wade has often said that Mays is everything a coach would want in a player, regardless of his leadership style.
“He’s really kind of grown into a leader this past year more,” Wade said. “With some things in the past you don’t really want to put too much on him, he kind of handles his own business and don’t want him to worry about anybody else. He wants his senior year to go extremely, extremely well.
“He cares, he likes all of our guys and wants them to have a smooth transition, which in turn will help him have a great senior year.”
Mays said this year’s team is a lot more “childish” than his previous seasons at LSU. During his sophomore season in 2017-18, he was surrounded with veteran leaders like Aaron Epps, Duop Reath and Brandon Sampson. Last year, he has Waters to help him lead.
Still, this team doesn’t lack for talent, thanks in part to newcomers like five-star forward Trendon Watford, junior-college forward Deshawn Thomas, freshman guard James Bishop and junior-college guard Charles Manning.
“Obviously there are little things that change throughout the year that are the difference between wins and losses, and it shows in the different records for the three different teams (in my career),” Mays said. “I’m excited about the group this year, and I think we’re going to be able to take some of the things from last year and implement them into this team and make some stuff happen.”
LSU 11-day trip to Spain helped the Tigers cultivate relationships between veterans and newcomers, both on and off the court before official practice begins.
As somebody who grew up in Baton Rouge, it’s been a joy to for Mays to represent LSU, and he’s hoping to go out with a bang.
“He means everything to our team and to our program; we’re excited to do the best we can for him this year for his senior year and send him out well along with Marshall (Graves) and Marlon (Taylor) and the rest of the guys,” Wade said.