When soccer player Alex Thomas arrived at LSU in 2015, she was consumed with finding her way onto the field. As a senior it’s been nearly impossible to keep her off of it.
Pointing out she is the team’s leading scorer barely scratches the surface on what she means to the program as it heads into Friday’s NCAA tournament match against USC at 1 p.m. in Tallahassee, Florida.
Thomas’ leadership along with the other two seniors — Chrissy Pitre and goalie Caroline Brockmeier — has helped harness a preciously talented young squad and turn it into the first NCAA tournament team since 2015. Her ability and willingness to play any position inspired the younger players to a 13-6-4 record and the school first SEC tournament title. LSU advanced to the NCAA second round on penalty kicks after Sunday’s 0-0 draw with Boston University.
“She’s super-determined for the team to be successful,” LSU coach Brian Lee said.
Her teammates appreciate her leadership, too.
“She’s one of those players that any position she plays any time in the game she makes so much of a difference,” Pitre said. “She’s not a very vocal person but her actions speak so much louder than her words. Everyone on the team respects her so much.
“This is the closest we’ve been as a team, the chemistry is really good. Alex is one of the people who makes it happen.”
Thomas, a New Orleans native who prepped at Ben Franklin, has scored 18 (seven goals, four assists) and is tied for the lead in goals with Adrienne Richardson. But her 7,231 minutes played are the fourth most in school history and her 82 starts is sixth. She’s matured with the program to the current status.
“When I came in as a freshman, I just wanted to play,” Thomas said. “I wasn’t expecting anything, just play and have fun. To get here now and this is how the season is turning out? It’s a dream come true. I never would have imagined we’d get this far. It shows hard work really pays off.”
“It was all about just getting on the field. I was a freshman and intimidated. As the team has grown, I have grown. My mindset has changed. It’s all about my teammates. ‘What can I do to help my teammate?’ Not ‘What can I do to help me?’ ”
Thomas came to LSU as a two-time Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year who led Ben Franklin to three-consecutive state titles from 2013-15 and a 63-0-2 record in that span. Lee said she’s LSU’s best recruit out of Louisiana during his 14 seasons.
“Nationally she didn’t get the credit she deserved,” Lee said. “I don’t think we’ve had a top 150 recruit in Louisiana. Alex was certainly that an much more. We had high expectations for her from Day 1.
“We didn’t know what position she would end up at. When she was a freshman we had a couple of good forwards so her fastest route to the field was as an outside defender and she had a great year. Since then she’s been back and forth between back and front.”
Thomas has moistly bee a forward during LSU’s run, but Lee won’t hesitant to use her like a baseball relief pitcher. When Boston’s Anna Heilferty was creating havoc against LSU’s back line, Thomas moved to right back and shadowed Heilferty to cool her off.
Thomas hit a personal two weeks ago when her hat trick — the 22nd in LSU history — secured a 3-2 victory against Missouri in the SEC Tournament opener on a day when the team was struggling. Thomas includes herself in that number.
“It felt good; it was more about we needed to get past that game when we didn’t play our best as a team,” she said. “I know I didn’t play my best at all.”
Her cell phone began to blow up with message from family, friends, former teammates and other well-wishers. The one that stuck out to her came from her youth league coach Steve Higginson from her days playing for Strike Squad in the Carrollton Soccer Association.
“He texted me saying he knew this would happen for me, that good things happen for people that put in the work,” Thomas said. “He’d make us go out and work extra on our technical skills. That’s how I developed into the player I am now.”