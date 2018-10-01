It's one step forward and one step back for LSU's offensive line.
Left tackle Saahdiq Charles should be OK to play Saturday at Florida, coach Ed Orgeron said at his weekly news conference Monday, but center Lloyd Cushenberry is "very questionable."
Cushenberry, who Orgeron has routinely identified as one of the team's most consistent players, appeared to injure a lower leg in the fourth quarter this past weekend against Ole Miss and left the game. Freshman Cole Smith played in Cushenberry's place.
Orgeron said, with Cushenberry out, that the team doesn't have a backup center identified yet behind Smith.
Can't see video below? Click here.
In addition to Charles, LSU got another starter back vs. Ole Miss with left/right tackle Adrian Magee playing for the first time since he was injured in the season opener vs. Miami.
At his news conference, Orgeron joked that for him to know Charles is ready to play, he just needs to see Charles "in a stance."
Left guard Garrett Brumfield is still scheduled to miss his second straight game because of an apparent knee injury he suffered against Louisiana Tech.
LSU started its fifth different offensive line combination against Ole Miss.
***