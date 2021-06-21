LSU freshmen Tzuriel Pedigo and Sean Dixon-Bodie showed up well Monday in the finals of their respective field events at the U.S. Olympic team trials in Eugene, Oregon.
Competing in their first U.S. trials, Pedigo and Dixon-Bodie, who helped the Tigers to the team title at the NCAA championships last week, each finished eighth; Pedigo in the javelin and Dixon-Bodie in the triple jump.
Pedigo, a former Parkview Baptist star who won the NCAA title in the javelin last week, produced a throw of 230 feet, 10 inches Monday night, while Dixon-Bodie, who was fourth at nationals last week, had a best of 53-5½.
The next two days will be rest days at the trials leading into the final four days of competition starting Thursday.