A year after falling flat at UCLA in the season opener, LSU hopes to get the 2022 campaign going in the right direction when Brian Kelly leads the Tigers onto the field for the first time as head coach.
LSU and Florida State kick off at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday at the Caesars Superdome in a game that will offer a good early gauge as to where each program stands. FSU (1-0) is still trying to put together its first winning season under Mike Norvell, who is in his third year in Tallahassee.
As for Kelly, the baseline goal is to show significant improvement over last season’s 6-7 campaign under Ed Orgeron.
This marks LSU’s first game in the Superdome since the Tigers won the 2019 national championship, 42-25, over Clemson.
Week 1: Florida State vs. LSU Tigers
When: Sunday, Sept. 4 at 6:30 p.m.
Where: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans
The line: LSU (-3) vs. Florida State
Series record:. Florida State leads, 7-2
Florida State’s record: 1-0
LSU’s record: 0-0
HOW TO WATCH, STREAMING
The game is available to watch on ABC or through a cable subscription in the Watch ESPN app or at WatchESPN.com.
RADIO
WWL 870 AM/105.3 FM (New Orleans)
WDGL-FM 98.1 FM (Baton Rouge)
KLWB 103.7 FM (Lafayette)
Check here for more information on LSU football radio affiliates.
NUMBERS TO KNOW
5.2: Yards per rush by Florida State QB Jordan Travis during his college career.
2: The number of games LSU RB John Emery Jr. has been suspended to start the season.
1991: The last season LSU and Florida State met in a 27-16 win for the Seminoles in Baton Rouge.
127: Rushing yards by Treshaun Ward for FSU vs. Duquesne last week.
