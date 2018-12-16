It’s not often that you hear college basketball coaches talking about must-win games before Christmas.

But Will Wade didn’t take the time to look at all the decorations, or the calendar, Saturday night following the LSU men's basketball team’s win against Saint Mary’s in the Neon Hoops Showcase in Las Vegas.

In LSU's first game since Wednesday night’s tough loss to No. 24 Houston, Wade knew his team needed a win in the worst way with only two non-conference games remaining after the matchup with Saint Mary’s.

So the Tigers dialed up a solid defensive performance and had enough offensive firepower to outlast the Gaels 78-74 in T-Mobile Arena.

“We needed it,” a relieved Wade said. “It was almost a must-win game with the way our non-conference schedule had gone. I was proud of the guys; we picked ourselves up off the mat after a really, really tough game Wednesday night.”

After dropping two of three games in the AdvoCare Invitational last month, one of them coming after LSU surrendered a nine-point lead late and fell in overtime to Florida State, the Tigers couldn’t afford to drop two in a row on their six-day road trip to Houston and Las Vegas.

So when Houston overcame a 15-point second-half deficit and notched an 82-76 win, Wade had to make sure LSU (8-3) took care of business Saturday.

His recipe for success: A day off Thursday, two focused practices Friday, a good shoot-around Saturday and a lineup tweak in which point guard Tremont Waters, a preseason first-team All-Southeastern Conference pick, did not start for the first time this season.

“Our guys had a great two days of practice,” Wade said, “We rested Thursday, but we did a lot of mental work. We had a little meeting with just me and them, and we talked. I was really proud of our guys … we played with great spirit.”

Clamping down on a Saint Mary’s offense that scored 85.8 points a game during a four-game winning streak coming in, LSU bounced out to an eight-point lead with 8:54 left in the first half before settling for a 29-28 halftime lead.

After trading baskets to start the second half, LSU took over on both ends of the floor and used a 16-2 run to build a 15-point lead — matching the huge cushion it enjoyed in Houston.

This time, they Tigers held on even though the Gaels trimmed the deficit to single digits four times in the final 11 minutes and got as close as a single basket twice in the final 19 seconds.

“It was just a good team win,” Wade said. “Our team was connected. We were very, very determined. … I’m proud of our guys.”

The difference in the two games this week was execution, he said.

After succumbing to a more physical Houston team just three nights earlier, LSU’s athleticism took a toll on St. Mary’s (7-5).

Waters, Ja’vonte Smart, Skylar Mays, Marlon Taylor, Naz Reid and Emmitt Williams took turns making their presence felt with plays at the rim even though the Tigers shot just 33.3 percent in the first half.

They made their first seven shots coming out of the locker room, hit 55.2 percent of their shots in the second half and were extremely accurate at the free-throw line in making 22 of 25 attempts.

Waters scored 18 points off the bench — 13 in the second half — and had three assists and two steals. He had just two turnovers in 30 minutes after giving the ball away 27 times in the previous five outings.

“Certainly, Tremont played his best game he’s played for us in probably a month,” Wade noted. “It wasn’t just the scoring; he distributed the ball well and he attacked off those ball screens.”

Defensively, LSU forced Saint Mary’s into 19 turnovers, almost 10 more than its average of 9.4 a game, which kept the Gaels from gaining any offensive rhythm in the first half and early in the second.

“We forced a lot of turnovers; we were active defensively,” Wade said. “Our bigs did a great job being at the point of attack, and our guards did a good job crawling into the ball.

“It was just a really, really good team win in a game we really, really needed.”