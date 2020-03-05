As catcher Alex Milazzo took batting practice Thursday afternoon, coach Paul Mainieri stepped into the cage, pausing the session.
Mainieri stood across from Milazzo. He grabbed the freshman’s bat and told him to keep his hands in front of the barrel through his swing. LSU had set the pitching machine to spit out breaking balls.
“That way you can hit the ball to the opposite field and you're not rolling over to shortstop on 0-2 pitches,” Milazzo said later.
When he finished coaching, Mainieri walked out of the batting cage. The session resumed, and on the final pitch, Milazzo cracked a line drive through the middle of the field. Standing behind the cage, Mainieri raised his arms.
“Ahhhh,” Mainieri yelled. “Hey, buddy!”
Milazzo walked away from home plate as the next player stepped inside the cage. When he reached Mainieri, the coach hugged him.
The past four days, LSU had re-emphasized its offensive approach, trying to fix issues that have threatened its season. Entering their series this weekend against UMass Lowell, the Tigers have scored 64 runs, an average of 4.9 per game, while striking out 103 times.
Batting .235, LSU has produced lower offensive numbers than Mainieri has seen during his coaching career. He wants balls hit to the opposite field, an approach the Tigers have discussed during meetings and focused on at practice this week.
“I told them I would rather see you smoke a line drive right at the opposite outfielder than hit a home run, even if it meant we lost the game,” Mainieri said, “because over the long haul, we're going to be better off for it.”
Mainieri and hitting coach Eddie Smith had drilled opposite-field hits since the beginning of fall practice, but players hadn’t carried the approach into games. So after striking out 34 times last weekend, Mainieri changed LSU’s weekly schedule.
The Tigers practiced Monday, when LSU normally takes its mandatory day off. Coaches spent the day reiterating the importance of opposite-field hits. The approach, right fielder Daniel Cabrera said, can help players chase fewer breaking balls, especially in 0-2 counts.
Throughout practice, LSU swung at pitches located on the outer half of the plate, trying to drive the ball to the opposite field. That same day, Mainieri read team offensive statistics during a meeting with the players, illustrating how much they had struggled.
“It got some guys a little upset,” junior catcher Saul Garza said, "but I think it's what needed to be said.”
The Tigers tried hitting balls up the middle or to the opposite field throughout batting practice before they played Southeastern on Tuesday. They recorded four opposite-field hits during the win, and when they returned to the stadium two days later, the Tigers held a 30-40 minute meeting before practice.
During the session, coaches showed video clips from LSU’s last four games. Using the view from the center field camera, they gave the players examples of good and bad at-bats, instructing them why they did or did not hit the ball to the opposite field.
"For us to get better as a team, we have to recognize who we are and be able to use the whole field," Mainieri said. "We have to strike out less. We have to execute hit-and-runs and bunts and run the bases well."
As much as LSU has emphasized opposite-field hits this week, Mainieri said the best way to avoid strikeouts will be to put the ball in play before reaching two-strike counts.
In some cases, Mainieri said, the Tigers have been too patient at the plate, a tendency he attributed to inexperience.
“If a guy throws a first-pitch breaking ball and it's a ball, you've got to assume the guy's going to throw a fastball the next pitch,” Mainieri said. “They should be ready to hit that, but sometimes we're taking that pitch for a strike and getting ourselves into disadvantaged counts as hitters.”
This weekend, as LSU plays its final non-conference series of the season, Mainieri wants to see the team gain confidence. He thinks this LSU team hasn’t developed enough of its because the Tigers haven’t experienced much success.
“I still believe our best days are ahead of us,” Mainieri said. “The sooner we can get to those better days, I'll be happy. I have a good feeling they'll be coming soon.”