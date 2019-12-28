LSU running back Chris Curry (24) runs for a first down as Oklahoma safety Justin Broiles (25) and Oklahoma linebacker DaShaun White (23) try to make the stop during the second half of LSU's Semifinal Championship Game against Oklahoma at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Saturday Dec. 28, 2019, in Atlanta, Ga. LSU won 63-28.
ATLANTA — With All-Southeastern Conference running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire nursing a hamstring injury for the past 11 days, the LSU running game was a major question mark going into the College Football Playoff semifinals Saturday.
Speculation ran rampant on Edwards-Helaire’s availability for the Tigers’ Peach Bowl matchup against Oklahoma with an undefeated season and berth in the Jan. 13 national championship game on the line.
If Edwards-Helaire couldn’t go, who would replace him between highly-rated freshmen Tyrion Davis-Price or John Emery with redshirt freshman Chris Curry’s name thrown in the mix.
Coach Ed Orgeron said throughout the week he was hopeful Edwards-Helaire, a junior from Catholic High, would play against Oklahoma, saying just a little more than 24 hours before the game he might be available.
Edwards-Helaire did get on the field for a handful a plays in No. 1 LSU’s dominating 63-28 win in a rocking Mercedes-Benz Stadium, but it was Curry who got the start and powered his way through Oklahoma’s much-improved defense.
It was a big mistake to forget about Curry, who rushed for a career-high 89 yards on 16 carries with slashing runs of 19 and 20 yards in LSU’s offensive onslaught.
“I wasn’t nervous; Coach O always says, ‘Prepare like you’re the next guy up.’” said Curry, a native of Lehigh Acres, Florida, in the din of the winning locker room. “It’s unfortunate that Clyde went down, but I had to step up … everybody had to step up, really.”
Curry said he didn’t know he was going to start until Oklahoma’s first drive ended with a three-and-out and a punt, and Joe Burrow and his offense were preparing to take the field.
That's when Orgeron gave him the word.
“When we get the ball, he said, ‘You’re in,’” a smiling Curry said.
LSU has been rewriting the record books all season faster than the ink can dry -- and that was especially true in a Peach Bowl rout of Oklahoma.
“It was a blessing tonight,” Curry said, “I feel like everybody forgot about me, but the coaches didn’t. I thank Joe Burrow a lot for speaking up and saying, ‘Hey, let’s go with this kid right here.’”
“It was the style of runs we were using and it was his practices the last two weeks,” Orgeron said. “The coaches came up to me today and said that Chris should be the first back in, so I’m really proud of him.”
Edwards-Helaire, who wound up rushing twice for 14 yards, said he found out about two minutes before kickoff that he was going to play
He went into the game on LSU’s third play from scrimmage when Burrow threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Justin Jefferson.
“Everything felt good during warmups; throughout this whole week, everything felt good so it was just making sure to not get out there and hurt anything further,” he said.
“Psychologically, you can always think you feel good, but being able to do things full speed in pads against different people, it’s a different ball game.”
