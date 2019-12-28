ATLANTA — With All-Southeastern Conference running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire nursing a hamstring injury for the past 11 days, the LSU running game was a major question mark going into the College Football Playoff semifinals Saturday.

Speculation ran rampant on Edwards-Helaire’s availability for the Tigers’ Peach Bowl matchup against Oklahoma with an undefeated season and berth in the Jan. 13 national championship game on the line.

Wow! LSU on to the national championship after Peach Bowl blowout of Oklahoma ATLANTA — Some people call New Orleans "The Big Easy." That may as well be the nickname of LSU's 63-28 Peach Bowl victory over Oklahoma — perh…

If Edwards-Helaire couldn’t go, who would replace him between highly-rated freshmen Tyrion Davis-Price or John Emery with redshirt freshman Chris Curry’s name thrown in the mix.

Coach Ed Orgeron said throughout the week he was hopeful Edwards-Helaire, a junior from Catholic High, would play against Oklahoma, saying just a little more than 24 hours before the game he might be available.

Edwards-Helaire did get on the field for a handful a plays in No. 1 LSU’s dominating 63-28 win in a rocking Mercedes-Benz Stadium, but it was Curry who got the start and powered his way through Oklahoma’s much-improved defense.

It was a big mistake to forget about Curry, who rushed for a career-high 89 yards on 16 carries with slashing runs of 19 and 20 yards in LSU’s offensive onslaught.

“I wasn’t nervous; Coach O always says, ‘Prepare like you’re the next guy up.’” said Curry, a native of Lehigh Acres, Florida, in the din of the winning locker room. “It’s unfortunate that Clyde went down, but I had to step up … everybody had to step up, really.”

Curry said he didn’t know he was going to start until Oklahoma’s first drive ended with a three-and-out and a punt, and Joe Burrow and his offense were preparing to take the field.

That's when Orgeron gave him the word.

“When we get the ball, he said, ‘You’re in,’” a smiling Curry said.

Rabalais: Challengers thinning, LSU sets its own standards as the games grow bigger ATLANTA — So this is where the LSU Tigers find themselves, with their Geaux bateau setting a course for the national championship game:

During pregame warmups, he was taking second-team reps behind Edwards-Helaire, who appeared to run easily although he didn’t make a lot of cuts when he got the ball.

That was an indication Curry would be the featured back although it was clear the LSU coaches wanted to get Edwards-Helaire at least a few snaps.

“I felt pretty good in warmups, but I wanted the best for him,” said Curry, who pointed at Edwards-Helaire. “If he would have played, I would have supported him 100%.”

Going into the game, Curry, a compact 6-foot, 219-pounder, had rushed for just 99 yards on 22 attempts this season after netting 2 yards on eight attempts a year ago.

Because he played in only four games in 2018, he was able to use the new redshirt rule and is classified as a redshirt freshman.

See 25 Peach Bowl, SEC and other records Joe Burrow and LSU set in Oklahoma rout LSU has been rewriting the record books all season faster than the ink can dry -- and that was especially true in a Peach Bowl rout of Oklahoma.

“It was a blessing tonight,” Curry said, “I feel like everybody forgot about me, but the coaches didn’t. I thank Joe Burrow a lot for speaking up and saying, ‘Hey, let’s go with this kid right here.’”

“It was the style of runs we were using and it was his practices the last two weeks,” Orgeron said. “The coaches came up to me today and said that Chris should be the first back in, so I’m really proud of him.”

Edwards-Helaire, who wound up rushing twice for 14 yards, said he found out about two minutes before kickoff that he was going to play

He went into the game on LSU’s third play from scrimmage when Burrow threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Justin Jefferson.

“Everything felt good during warmups; throughout this whole week, everything felt good so it was just making sure to not get out there and hurt anything further,” he said.

“Psychologically, you can always think you feel good, but being able to do things full speed in pads against different people, it’s a different ball game.”