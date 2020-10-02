TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The LSU women’s cross country team won the 5K Open event with 27 team points at the Florida State Invitational on Friday at the Apalachee Regional Park. The LSU men placed fifth with 127 points in the 8K Invite.
LSU's Katy-Ann McDonald won the silver medal for her time of 17 minutes, 36.4 seconds (17:36.4) in her 2020 season debut. LSU's Julia Palin earned the bronze medal by running a time of 17:41.1.
The Tigers' Alicia Stamey placed fifth with a time of 17:55.8.
The men were led by Davis Bove with his second consecutive top-10 finish. Bove placed sixth with a time of 24:32.5. LSU's Eric Coston was the second LSU finisher with a time of 24:47.5 to place 12th. Rounding out the scoring performances for LSU were freshman Will Dart (25:26.7) and Cade Martin (25:23.3) who placed 39th and 56th.
The Florida State Invitational was the second of four meets the Tigers will compete in this season. LSU will travel to College-Station, Texas, to compete in the Arturo Barrios Invite on Oct. 17.
Women’s results (5K)
Team scores — 1st (27 Points)
2. Katy-Ann McDonald – 17:36.4
3. Julia Palin – 17:41.1
5. Alicia Stamey – 17:55.8
8. Shelby Spoor – 18:18.0
9. Adele Broussard – 18:19.0
12. Molly Canham – 18:22.6 (PR)
14. Ashley LaJocies – 18:24.1 (PR)
39. Annie Fink – 19:19.8 (PR)
65. Amber Desselle – 20:18.5
Men’s results – 8k
Team Scores – fifth (127 Points)
6. Davis Bove – 24:32.5
12. Eric Coston – 24:47.5
26. Jackson Martingayle – 25:10.7
39. Will Dart – 25:26.7
56. Cade Martin – 25:53.3
61. Adam Wise – 25:58.4
62. Marshall Buhler – 26:00.9
80. Garrett Hamilton – 26:36.8
92. Thomas Laville Jr. – 28:09.2