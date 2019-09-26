The LSU track and field program will be represented by six former stars in the IAAF World Championships, which begin a 10-day run Friday in Doha, Qatar.
Mondo Duplantis will represent Sweden, his mother's homeland, in the pole vault; Natoya Goule and Kelly-Ann Baptiste will line up in the 800 and 100, respectively, for Jamaica; and American Vernon Norwood will compete in the 400 meters.
Goule and Norwood will also be part of the 4x400-meter relay pool for their countries as well as the 4x400 mixed relay, which has two men and two women competing for each nation.
They will be joined by Michael Cherry, who'll be part of the USA men's 4x400 relay pool and 4x400 mixed relay pool, and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake, a member of Great Britain's 4x100 relay pool.
Baptiste is also in Jamaica's women's 4x100 relay pool.
Duplantis, who set school records while earning All-America honors in the indoor and outdoor pole vault as a freshman this past season, will take part in the qualifying at 9:30 a.m. Saturday (5:30 p.m. Doha time).
The 19-year-old Duplantis, the 2018 European champion, is ranked second in the world this season with a best of 19 feet, 8¼ inches which he cleared to claim the Southeastern Conference title on May 11.
The world junior record-holder, Duplantis has a personal-best leap of 19-10¼ that he set in winning the 2018 European title.
The current world leader in the event and defending world champion, American Sam Kendricks, has a best this year of 19-10½ and has won 11 of the 16 competitions he's entered.
Goule, who has a season's-best of 1 minutes, 57.90 seconds and a PR of 1:56.15 which she set in 2018, will go to the line at 9:10 a.m. Friday in the 800 heats.
Baptiste will be in the women's 100 heats at 8:30 a.m. Saturday. She has a season's-best of 11.14 seconds.
Norwood has posted a season's-best of 44.40 seconds in the open 400 and will compete in the 400 heats at 8:35 a.m. Tuesday.