LSU head coach Ed Orgeron enters the locker room after acknowledging the fans as the LSU team comes down Victory Hill before LSU's football game against Georgia Southern at Tiger Stadium Saturday August 31, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

LSU will be playing its first morning kickoff since 2017, when the Tigers host Utah State at 11 a.m. on Oct. 5, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday morning.

No. 4 LSU (4-0) is not used to early kickoffs at home; the program last had a morning kickoff at home when the Tigers beat Arkansas 33-10 on Nov. 11, 2017.

The LSU-Utah State game will be broadcast on SEC Network, along with a slate of four other SEC games televised across other networks.

Auburn-Florida will be played in the "Game of the Week" slot on CBS at 2:30 p.m. Troy-Missouri will be at 3 p.m. on SEC Network. Georgia-Tennessee will be on ESPN at 6 p.m., and Vanderbilt-Ole Miss will be on SEC Network at 6:30 p.m.

This will be the second straight 11 a.m. kickoff for LSU, which had the same time slot for its 66-38 win over Vanderbilt on Saturday.

Since 1969, this will be just the 13th game played in Tiger Stadium at noon or earlier, according to the school. LSU is 9-3 during that time slot and have won their last five games.

DateOpponentW/LLSU ScoreOpp. ScoreKickoff Time
11/5/1983AlabamaL263211:30 a.m.
10/17/1987KentuckyW34911:40 a.m.
10/29/1988Ole MissW312011:40 a.m.
10/7/1995FloridaL102811:37 a.m.
10/26/1996Mississippi StateW282011:37 a.m.
10/18/1997Ole MissL213611:37 a.m.
9/28/2002Mississippi StateW311311:32 a.m.
9/25/2004Mississippi StateW51011:33 a.m.
9/30/2006Mississippi StateW481711:33 a.m.
8/30/2008Appalachian StateW411310:06 a.m.*
10/1/2011KentuckyW35711:21 a.m.
11/11/2017ArkansasW331011:02 a.m.
      
* originally scheduled for 4 p.m. CT; moved up due to preparations for Hurricane Gustav

Email Brooks Kubena at bkubena@theadvocate.com.

