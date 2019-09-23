LSU will be playing its first morning kickoff since 2017, when the Tigers host Utah State at 11 a.m. on Oct. 5, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday morning.
No. 4 LSU (4-0) is not used to early kickoffs at home; the program last had a morning kickoff at home when the Tigers beat Arkansas 33-10 on Nov. 11, 2017.
The LSU-Utah State game will be broadcast on SEC Network, along with a slate of four other SEC games televised across other networks.
Auburn-Florida will be played in the "Game of the Week" slot on CBS at 2:30 p.m. Troy-Missouri will be at 3 p.m. on SEC Network. Georgia-Tennessee will be on ESPN at 6 p.m., and Vanderbilt-Ole Miss will be on SEC Network at 6:30 p.m.
This will be the second straight 11 a.m. kickoff for LSU, which had the same time slot for its 66-38 win over Vanderbilt on Saturday.
Since 1969, this will be just the 13th game played in Tiger Stadium at noon or earlier, according to the school. LSU is 9-3 during that time slot and have won their last five games.
|Date
|Opponent
|W/L
|LSU Score
|Opp. Score
|Kickoff Time
|11/5/1983
|Alabama
|L
|26
|32
|11:30 a.m.
|10/17/1987
|Kentucky
|W
|34
|9
|11:40 a.m.
|10/29/1988
|Ole Miss
|W
|31
|20
|11:40 a.m.
|10/7/1995
|Florida
|L
|10
|28
|11:37 a.m.
|10/26/1996
|Mississippi State
|W
|28
|20
|11:37 a.m.
|10/18/1997
|Ole Miss
|L
|21
|36
|11:37 a.m.
|9/28/2002
|Mississippi State
|W
|31
|13
|11:32 a.m.
|9/25/2004
|Mississippi State
|W
|51
|0
|11:33 a.m.
|9/30/2006
|Mississippi State
|W
|48
|17
|11:33 a.m.
|8/30/2008
|Appalachian State
|W
|41
|13
|10:06 a.m.*
|10/1/2011
|Kentucky
|W
|35
|7
|11:21 a.m.
|11/11/2017
|Arkansas
|W
|33
|10
|11:02 a.m.
|* originally scheduled for 4 p.m. CT; moved up due to preparations for Hurricane Gustav