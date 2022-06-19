Title IX may have become law 50 years ago this week, but women’s sports in Louisiana go back to the turn of the 20th century with high school, college and club teams in multiple sports.
That made choosing 25 people who best-represent women’s sports in the Bayou State difficult because of the depth and diversity of the field. But it was also rewarding knowing that the opportunities provided, especially in the past half-century, have helped produce so many worthy candidates.
The time span for those selected goes from the 1940s to the present day.
Basketball dominates with 14 players and coaches, but six sports in all are represented.
Here, then, are our best of the best:
Seimone Augustus, Basketball
The most honored player from Louisiana, Augustus was a two-time Wade Trophy winner (awarded to the nation's top women's college basketball player) at LSU, where her number has been retired. The Capitol High grad was an eight-time WNBA All-Star and a three-time Olympian before retiring in 2021.
Courtney Blades-Rogers, Softball
The Baton Rouge native and 2000 National Player of the Year, Blades-Rogers had a standout career at both Nicholls State and Southern Miss, chalking up a 151-34 record with a then-NCAA record 1,773 strikeouts.
D-D Breaux, Gymnastics
Breaux, a Donaldsonville native, took over the LSU program in 1978, and her 43-season tenure is tied for the most for an SEC coach in any sport. Breaux’s teams won 800 meets and made eight NCAA championships.
Queen Brumfield Nard, Basketball
A three-time All-American at Southeastern, Brumfield Nard led the Lady Lions to the 1977 AIAW Division II championship. More than 40 years later, her 2,972 points and 1,586 rebounds remain school records.
Clifford Ann Creed, Golf
The first woman elected to the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame, Creed, an Alexandria native, was the LPGA Rookie of the Year in 1963, was in the Top 10 in money earned for six years and won 11 tournaments.
Sylvia Fowles, Basketball
Fowles was a two-time All-American at LSU and a member of four Final Four teams. She was the WNBA’s MVP in 2017 and is the league’s career rebound leader. Fowles also is a three-time Olympic gold medalist.
Sandy Fussell, Volleyball
At Assumption High School in her native Napoleonville, Fussell became the state’s premier prep volleyball coach. In 35 years, her teams won 1,080 matches with eight state championships.
Lin Gamble, Basketball
The DeSoto Parish native was a three-time NAIA All-American at Ouachita Baptist and played in both the World University Games and Pan-American Games, where she led the U.S. to a silver medal in 1971.
Yvette Girouard, Softball
A native of Broussard, Girouard posted stellar records at both UL (759-250) and LSU (526-171-1) during a 31-year career that included five Women’s College World Series appearances and produced 41 All-Americans.
Sue Gunter, Basketball
A Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer, Gunter came to LSU from Stephen F. Austin in 1983 and coached the Tigers until 2004, retiring with a 442-221 record and 14 NCAA tournament berths.
Aleia Hobbs, Track & Field
A New Orleanian who prepped at McMain, Hobbs won four NCAA championships in her senior season at LSU. Hobbs turned pro in 2018 and was a member of the U.S. gold-medal 4x400 relay at the Tokyo Olympics.
Sonja Hogg, Basketball
In 1974, Hogg founded the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters, even coming up with the iconic nickname. In 11 years, Hogg directed Tech to a 307-55 record, six Final Fours and two national championships.
Susan Jackson, Gymnastics
Jackson, who will enter the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame this weekend, led LSU to its first three Super Six appearances. In 2010, Jackson won the NCAA all-around and balance beam titles.
Vickie Johnson, Basketball
A two-time All-American at Louisiana Tech, where she scored 1,891 points with 831 rebounds, the Shreveport native went on to a 13-year career in the WNBA where she was the first player to score 4,000 points.
Esther Jones, Track & Field
Part of four outdoor national championship teams at LSU, plus two indoor ones, Jones was 21-time All-American. She was a gold medalist on the U.S. 4x100 relay in the 1992 Olympics.
Janice Joseph-Richard, Basketball
A prep standout at Peabody in Alexandria and a two-time All-American at Louisiana College, Joseph was 159-34 in seven seasons as the coach at Xavier, 55-23 at LC and coached at San Jose State before her death in 2010 at age 46.
Pam Kelly, Basketball
The Columbia native led Louisiana Tech to four straight AIAW Final Four berths, capped by the Lady Techsters' first national title in 1982. Kelly claimed the Wade Trophy.
Kim Mulkey, Basketball
A prep legend at Hammond High, a Naismith Hall of Famer and now the LSU coach, Mulkey was the point guard on two national title teams at Louisiana Tech and a member of the 1984 U.S. Olympic team. She coached Baylor to three NCAA titles.
Mickey Patterson-Tyler, Track & Field
After an undefeated prep and college career, the New Orleans native made history in 1948 when she became the first Black American woman to medal in the Olympics, taking the bronze in the 200 meters.
Chanda Rubin, Tennis
The Lafayette native is the only Louisianan with a Grand Slam title — the 1996 Australian Open doubles with Aranxta Sanchez-Vicario. Rubin won nine tour singles titles and was ranked as high as No. 6.
Carrice Russell-Baker, Basketball
Still the state’s winningest high school coach with 972 victories, four of Russell-Baker’s teams at Winnsboro won state titles in the six-player era and four more at Jena were state champions in a five-player format.
Danielle Scott, Volleyball
The Baton Rouge native was a five-time Olympian, helping the U.S. twice win silver. Scott was the 1993 college player of the year at Long Beach and is in the International Volleyball Hall of Fame.
Lisa Stockton, Basketball
Going into her 29th season coaching at Tulane, Stockton needs 17 more victories to surpass Louisiana Tech’s Leon Barmore for the most at a Louisiana school (576). Stockton’s first nine teams made the NCAA tournament.
Edna Tarbutton, Basketball
From 1947 until 1953, Tarbutton’s teams at Baskin won 218 straight games, a mark unsurpassed in the history of the sport at any level. Tarbutton retired in 1975 with 654 victories and nine state championships.
Teresa Weatherspoon, Basketball
Weatherspoon won the Wade Trophy and NCAA national title with Louisiana Tech and Olympic gold with Team USA in her 1988 banner year. A Naismith Hall of Famer, her pro career lasted until 2004. She was voted one of the top 20 players in WNBA history.