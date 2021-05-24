TJ Finley started five games for LSU in his true freshman season, but in 2021 he'll suit up with a different brand of Tiger, the Auburn Tigers.

Finley announced his destination Monday after entering the transfer portal earlier in May and, according to a report from AL.com, had narrowed his possible destinations to Auburn, Alabama, Penn State and Houston.

"Louisiana, you will always be my home. The opportunity to suit up for the purple and gold was a dream come true," Finley, a Ponchatoula native, said in an announcement video. "LSU will always hold a special place in my heart."

Finley had said previously that an opportunity to compete against his former team was a "major" factor in the decision. LSU and Auburn are scheduled to face off in Baton Rouge on Oct. 2.

With temporary changes to NCAA transfer rules due to the coronavirus pandemic, Finley should be eligible to play with his new program immediately. He'll join a quarterback room featuring rising junior Bo Nix, Auburn's starter the past two season with a record of 15-9 while throwing for 4,957 yards, 28 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Finley won the first shot at the starting job following an injury to Myles Brennan in the 2020 season and went 2-3 as a starter, completing 80 of 140 passes for 941 yards, five touchdowns and five interceptions.

Former LSU quarterback TJ Finley opens up about transfer decision, seeking 'best fit for me' LSU quarterback TJ Finley officially entered the NCAA transfer portal Thursday morning, a development that came a day after news broke that th…

Brennan suffered a season-ending abdominal tear in the third game of the season against Missouri. Finley won the job over fellow true freshman Max Johnson, making his first start the following week in a dominating win over South Carolina. The 6-foot-6, 242-pound QB completed 18-of-21 passes for 265 yards and two touchdowns in the game, impressing the broadcast crew enough to elicit conversation over whether he should keep the job even if Brennan returned.

But Finley's final four starts were hampered by inconsistent play and three losses, the final of which was a 55-17 drubbing by Alabama.

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Johnson, who had seen action in three of Finley's starts, took over the starting job and led the Tigers to a stunning upset of Florida and a thrilling victory over Ole Miss in the final two games of the season.

The Tigers entered the offseason with a four-man quarterback competition. Finley started with the second-team offense in the annual spring game, completing 10 of 18 for 84 yards and an interception.

Brennan completed 12 of 20 passes for 116 yards and a touchdown while splitting snaps with Johnson, who completed 11 of 17 for 180 yards and two touchdowns.

The result left Brennan and Johnson appearing to hold a lead over Finley and freshman Garrett Nussmeier going into the summer, with Orgeron insisting the competition would continue into fall camp.

The Tigers are familiar with quarterback battles ending with transfers down the depth chart, particularly in recent seasons. Before the 2018 season, which began with Joe Burrow winning the starting job over Brennan, the Tigers had two quarterbacks transfer in as many days with Lowell Narcisse transferring to the junior college ranks and Justin McMillan transferring to Tulane.

Narcisse eventually landed at UT-San Antonio and was set to return to face LSU in the first game of the 2020 season, but that was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.