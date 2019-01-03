The rich get richer, as the old saying goes, and that statement could not be more true for LSU football's kicker situation.

Cade York, the No. 2 kicking prospect in the country who signed with the Tigers in December during the early signing period, should have no problem filling in for outgoing kicker and LSU legend Cole Tracy.

The 6'2" high school senior from Prosper, Texas booted a 59-yard field goal during Thursday's Under Armour All-America Game at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

The kick is not only the longest in the game's history, but also five yards longer than Tracy's longest kick while at LSU. Just as good as York's impressive feat, however, was his post-make celebration -- he ran to the end zone, replaced his helmet with a king's crown and took his place on a prop throne on the field while his teammates surrounded him.

York committed to the Tigers in May after attending a joint camp between LSU and Tulane at the New Orleans Saints practice facility in Metairie. Shortly after the camp, head coach Ed Orgeron and special teams coordinator Greg McMahon offered him a scholarship.

York received high praise by Kohl's, one of the nation's top kicking camps, grading out as a 5.0 star kicker and punter on their scale. Their website also mentions York hitting "multiple 50-plus yard punts and also made 13 field goals out of 16" at one of their camps.

When he arrives on campus next summer, York could be competing with senior-to-be Jack Gonsoulin and redshirt junior Connor Culp for the kicking job.

