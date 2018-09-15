Not all 2-0 starts are made equally, evidences by Auburn's status as the heavy favorite when a pair of unbeaten Tigers teams meets at Jordan-Hare Stadium Saturday afternoon.

No. 12 LSU hits the road fresh off a shutout victory of Southeastern Louisiana; No. 7 Auburn, meanwhile, rolled over Alabama State 63-9.

Both teams landed victories over teams ranked in the top 10 in their opening games. LSU landed the upset of Miami, and Auburn eked past Washington 21-16.

War Eagle's start, however, has impressed more. They head into the game a 10.5-point favorite, and the darling of "experts" selecting games. Of those picking the winners of this week's games on ESPN, CBS Sports and Sports Illustrated, all 32 chose Auburn.

Scroll below for broadcast info, key story lines and live updates:

THE GAME

WHO: No. 12 LSU at No. 7 Auburn

When: 2:30 p.m. (CST)

WHERE: Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, Alabama

BROADCAST INFO

TV: CBS

RADIO: LSU Sports Radio Network 98.1 (Baton Rouge) or 870 AM (New Orleans)

Click here for more radio affiliates

STREAMING: CBSsports.com

KEY STORYLINES

Inside the (betting) line: Auburn is a minus-10.5 favorite over LSU, and here's why

Chasing Ja'Marr Chase: How LSU kept standout WR from fleeing Louisiana for Auburn

LSU vs. Auburn: Do you remember these 5 historic games?

Rabalais: If LSU wants win over Auburn, ghost of Les Miles' offense must disappear

How a $40 pill helps LSU use science, an array of gadgets to keep its players cool during hot moments

LSU vs. Auburn numbers to know: A lot of first-year players, NCAA-best kicker, more

--

LIVE UPDATES

Can't see updates below? Click here.