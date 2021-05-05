BR.southernlsu.050421 TS 547.jpg
LSU's Dylan Crews, right, celebrates his sixth inning solo home run with teammate Gavin Dugas (6) during the Tigers' game against Southern University on Monday, May 3, 2021 at Alex Box Stadium. LSU won, 10-2.

 STAFF PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING

With three weeks left in the season, LSU begins a weekend series Thursday night against Auburn. Scroll below for key information, live updates and more about the game.

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Thursday

WHERE: Alex Box Stadium

TV: ESPNU

ONLINE: SECN+ and Watch ESPN

RANKINGS: LSU and Auburn are unranked, according to Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.

RECORDS: LSU is 27-17, 7-14. Auburn is 19-21, 5-16.

LIKELY STARTERS: LSU – Jr. RHP Landon Marceaux (4-4, 2.15 ERA, 67.0 IP, 13 BB, 80 SO); AU – Sr. LHP Jack Owen (1-3, 5.64 ERA, 30.1 IP, 7 BB, 28 SO)

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: You may not think this looking at its record, but Auburn has the third-highest batting average (.286) in the SEC and the third-most home runs (62) in the league. Auburn can hit with anyone. That's not the team's problem. It's tied for last in the conference because it has lost eight SEC games by one run, a result of a staff ERA (5.32) that's 13th in the league. LSU has to win this series. It will get off to a good start if Marceaux can limit Auburn's offense and the rest of the team gives him plenty of run support against that susceptible pitching staff.

