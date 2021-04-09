Giovanni DiGiacomo instantly felt the pop.

As he sprinted toward shallow right-center field for a fly ball in LSU’s second game, he recognized the sudden feeling of his hamstring tightening in a severe way. DiGiacomo fell to the ground, somehow making the catch as he dropped.

“I knew right away,” DiGiacomo said.

DiGiacomo, a junior outfielder, missed the next month, finally returning the week LSU began Southeastern Conference play. He appeared in three games before he aggravated his hamstring injury.

Another two weeks passed. Now, perhaps at last, DiGiacomo feels completely healthy and able to contribute to an LSU team trying to pull itself from the bottom of the SEC West standings this weekend against Kentucky.

DiGiacomo started in center field for the second straight game Friday night against the Wildcats and batted fifth. He singled in his first three at-bats, twice reaching on infield hits.

“There’s no warming up to it anymore,” DiGiacomo said. “I think I’ll be able to help us out in center and produce at the plate.”

With DiGiacomo unavailable the first half of the season, LSU cycled through underclassmen, trying to find a suitable replacement. Sophomore Mitchell Sanford and freshman Brody Drost flashed their offensive potential, but teams learned how to pitch to them, and as natural corner outfielders, neither provided the same defensive range.

“He can really move out there,” sophomore second baseman Collier Cranford said. “Some balls that maybe would've got down, he's running those balls down. He's one of the best I've ever seen out there in center field defensively.”

DiGiacomo’s presence in center field also changes how LSU’s pitching staff operates, coach Paul Mainieri said. It doesn't have to pitch as fine knowing DiGiacomo has enough speed to track down balls in the gap.

“And we lost that for half the season,” Mainieri said. “How do you quantify that value to your team? It's really difficult.”

At first, DiGiacomo didn’t realize the severity of his hamstring strain or the amount of time he would need to return. He had managed some minor hamstring issues in high school, but never anything that held him out for so long.

While LSU played, DiGiacomo had to let the injury heal on its own with plenty of rest. Then he began to strengthen the muscle. Working with athletic trainer Cory Couture, he underwent electrical stimulation, heat therapy, various stretches and blood flow restriction exercises.

Once his hamstring healed enough, DiGiacomo spent hours in the batting cages with hitting coach Eddie Smith, trying to ensure he felt prepared when he could return. He occasionally faced pitchers coming back from injuries.

There’s no telling how DiGiacomo will perform at the plate with 13 at-bats entering Friday night's game. LSU already worried about his offensive consistency during preseason practice, and he may need time to regain the confidence he displayed when playing every day. Regardless, he’ll make a difference in the outfield.

And in DiGiacomo’s first at-bat earlier this week, he lifted the first pitch he saw into the left field corner for an RBI double, plating LSU’s first run of a win over McNeese State.

“For me,” DiGiacomo said, “it was like I hadn’t left.”