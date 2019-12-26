When Breiden Fehoko swapped his defensive end hat for a reporter's microphone, he threw two questions toward teammate Grant Delpit that had one common theme.

That theme was Breiden Fehoko.

"I just want to ask one question before this media session ends," Fehoko said into the mic as Delpit looked on with an expression that turned to confusion when the question landed.

"Who's better at [hosting ‘Inside the Huddle,‘] Emily Dixon or Breiden Fehoko?" the senior defensive lineman asked, referring to himself in the third person.

Delpit didn't take long to answer in the affirmative for Dixon, now in her sixth season as LSU football's Coordinator of Offensive Operations and hosts the web series.

"Are you serious? That's her job," Delpit said. "She does that. 100 percent."

With the clock on the Peach Bowl Media Day session about to expire, Fehoko lobbed one last Fehoko question at his teammate.

"Do I have a future doing this stuff, Grant?" asked Fehoko, grinning.

To which Delpit, a junior who is expected to enter the NFL draft after the season, gave two encouraging answers that sandwiched a bit of honest style advice for his longtime teammate.

"Definitely, you know I see it, you have great potential," Delpit answered before reaching out and ruffling Fehoko's hair as he finished his assessment.

"You might have to get a haircut next time you come on camera," Delpit said, "but you definitely have great potential man. I'm excited to see your future."

LSU and Oklahoma kick off in the Peach Bowl on Saturday at 3 p.m. (ESPN)

