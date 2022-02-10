LOS ANGELES — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is one win away from being in a fraternity all his own.
Step One: Win the Heisman Trophy. Check.
Step Two: Win the college football national championship. Check.
Step Three: Win the Super Bowl. Pending.
If the former LSU quarterback can lead the Bengals to victory Sunday, he'll be the first quarterback ever to accomplish all three.
Only two other quarterbacks in football history have won a college title and a Super Bowl — Joe Namath and Joe Montana, but neither of them won the Heisman.
Even though no quarterback has pulled off the football triple crown, three other players have: running back Tony Dorsett, running back Marcus Allen and defensive back Charles Woodson.
Dorsett, while at Pittsburgh, won the Heisman and the national title in 1976 and then was a Super Bowl champion with the Dallas Cowboys in 1977 in his rookie season.
Allen, while at USC, was a national champion in 1978 before he took home the Heisman Trophy in 1981. He was then a Super Bowl champion for the 1983 season with the Oakland Raiders — winning the game's MVP award as well.
Woodson, while at Michigan, won the Heisman and the national title in 1977. He, while with the Green Bay Packers, won the Super Bowl in the 2010 season.