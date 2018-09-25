Was Ed Orgeron a good choice as LSU’s coach?
It is a question that has been batted over the net across Louisiana ever since LSU got strung along by Tom Herman and decided the ever-increasing price tag for Jimbo Fisher was too steep to pay. Orgeron parlayed a successful stint as interim head coach in 2016 when he replaced Les Miles into the head coach’s office, but was he the right man for the job long term?
It is still a relevant question, but the overall work Orgeron has done and the staff he has compiled make it a question that answers itself.
In his first 25 games as LSU’s coach, Orgeron is 19-6 and has more top 25 wins (seven) than any other LSU coach ever. Yes, he is 0-2 against Nick Saban and Alabama and that is LSU’s ultimate measuring stick, but the Tigers are in the same boat as virtually everyone in college football. Orgeron is 2-0 against Auburn and Gus Malzahn, who beat Alabama and Georgia in 2017 and parlayed that into a $49 million, seven-year deal to keep him away from Arkansas.
Losing to LSU and Orgeron for the second straight year have some in Alabama questioning whether Malzahn is worth what he is being paid. At $3.5 million per year — only $1 million more than his defensive coordinator, Dave Aranda — Orgeron has been a steal by comparison.
There have been missteps. Having missed out on Lane Kiffin to be his offensive coordinator when Kiffin surprisingly took the head coaching job at Florida Atlantic, Orgeron went for a splashy hire and picked former University of Pittsburgh play caller Matt Canada to run his offense. Canada and his highly unorthodox system proved to be not at all to Orgeron’s liking, though it must be said Canada has done well as interim coach at Maryland and former LSU offensive line coach Jeff Grimes has found success basically copying Canada’s system at BYU.
So Orgeron hired Steve Ensminger, his offensive coordinator from his interim stint in 2016. He brought back former LSU and NFL wide receivers coach Jerry Sullivan. He brought in James Cregg to replace Grimes coaching the offensive line, who must be some sort of genie for keeping LSU’s patchwork offensive line working week after week. Because of injuries and the suspension of Ed Ingram, the Tigers will be on their fifth O-line combination in as many weeks Saturday against Ole Miss (8:15 p.m., ESPN).
Those were safe, familiar hires for Orgeron, and the results have not produced anything beyond pedestrian offensive numbers for LSU. There are extenuating circumstances, of course, including the depleted offensive line, a third new offensive system in three years (including Cam Camreon’s playbook to start 2016) and a lack of proven playmakers throughout the offense entering the season. Orgeron argues through the injuries his team has endured his team is limited in what it can do offensively, and he is right.
In the ultimate stat, though, no one could do better. LSU is 4-0, still the only team with a pair of top-10 victories and ranked No. 5 in this week’s Associated Press poll.
There are some surprising 4-0 teams out there like Kentucky, but nothing could be more surprising than LSU’s start. According to Jimmy Ott, co-host on WNXX-FM’s “Sports Today show,” the Tigers had an 8.5 percent chance of being 4-0 based on the money lines before the season (there was no line on the Southeastern Louisiana game because it was an FCS opponent) with teams like Auburn and Miami on the September schedule.
As Sean Peyton would say, look, things could still be very rocky for LSU this season. Of the Tigers’ eight remaining games, there are only two in which LSU will likely be a prohibitive favorite: at Arkansas on Nov. 10 and at home against Rice on Nov. 17. The other six games — Ole Miss, at Florida, Georgia, Mississippi State, Alabama and at Texas A&M – are ones that could and some likely will go against LSU quite easily. Most everyone’s season turns on thin margins — it’s the reason the Saints are tied for first in the NFC South at 2-1 despite huge deficiencies on defense.
But even if LSU splits those six danger games to wind up 9-3, this season would have to be considered a huge success. The Tigers could even land in a New Year’s Six bowl like the Sugar or Peach.
Orgeron can never stand pat. He and his staff have to finish off a top 10-ranked recruiting class with six open spots left in a year that is a stellar one in Louisiana. But a strong season on and off the field in 2018-19 with a minimum of early defections to the NFL draft could put LSU in position to be a top-five team again next fall.
The Tigers have flaws that can not be traded away as in the NFL, but as to the question of whether they are being well coached the answer is yes. And in the ferociously competitive Southeastern Conference, they are positioning themselves well for the future.
In that regard, Orgeron has not been the liability he was widely expected to be, but an asset, performing to a degree that hardly anyone could have expected.