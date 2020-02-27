LSU's Lady Tigers spent most of the night battling itself as well as visiting Vanderbilt, but buckled down on the defensive end and hit some key baskets down the stretch in a 61-55 victory at the PMAC Thursday night.
Jaelyn Richard Harris hit a 3-point basket with two minutes left to give LSU the lead for good and the Tigers defense kept Vanderbilt scoreless over the final 2:21 to snap a three-game losing streak and stay alive for a top-four finish in the conference standings.
“We knew it was make or break in the fourth quarter,” said Richard-Harris, a senior making her final home appearance. “It had been even but had to win in segments. We had to make a run and gets some defensive stops.
“I was feeling it (a 3-pointer). I have to give credit to Khayla (Pointer) for driving and making my man commit, leaving me wide open. That’s my favorite shot. It was an easy knockdown.”
Richard-Harris also came up with a steal on the ensuing possession to set up a basket by Jailin Cherry to make it 59-55 with 1:11 left. LSU struggled to put the game away, missing 6 of 8 free throws in the last 39 seconds but the defense did the rest, forcing three missed shots and two turnovers by the Commodores.
LSU (19-8, 9-6 SEC) travels to Arkansas for the season finale Sunday, but needs a victory plus a Kentucky loss at Vanderbilt (13-15, 3-12) to force a tie for fourth in the standings. The top four teams get a double-bye in next week’s SEC tournament.
Faustine Aifuwa led LSU with 18 points, eight rebounds and six blocked shots. Khayla Pointer had 12 points and seven assists while Richard-Harris had nine points, hitting 3 of 4 3-pointers.
“It’s a game of runs,” LSU coach Nikki Fargas said. “We had another run in us. It started with our defensive effort with our pressing.
“We wanted to play aggressive, downhill. In the fourth quarter we did a much better job of that. We found Faustine a little bit more and made life a little easier when the rotation came and were able to get her the dump pass.
Aifuwa had all but four points in the second half but finished 7 of 14 from the floor, Vanderbilt had gone ahead 53-49 when Aifuwa scored on a layup and then blocked a shot to start a transition opportunity she finished with a layup and free throw to complete a three-point play to push LSU in front.
Chelsie Hall, who led Vandy with 16 points, hit a jump shot to give the visitors the lead, but it would be their final points. Mariella Fasoula had 11 points and Autumn Newby 10.
“I was kind of off in the first quarter and first half,” Aifuwa said. “My teammates helped me out. They told me to keep shooting and put me in position to get easy shots. When that first one went in, I got my groove on and it felt good.”