In the minutes after its third straight loss to Texas, LSU's baseball team sat silently inside the visitors dugout, surrounded by equipment bags.

A cold, bitter wind whipped through the stadium. Most of the players and coaches bundled themselves in thick jackets, waiting to fly back to Baton Rouge.

A few players stood on the other side of the dugout railing to answer questions about the team’s loss, one that happened because the Tigers gave up three runs in the ninth inning Sunday, allowing Texas to complete the sweep.

“It sucks,” catcher Brock Mathis said. “It’s hard to even talk about.”

The Tigers came to Texas as the No. 1 team in the nation. They flat-out lost the first game. They gave up a dozen free passes in the second game. They held the lead in the ninth inning of the finale. They left defeated, but also determined.

LSU baseball swept by Texas; loses third game after leading by two runs entering ninth inning LSU closer Todd Peterson gave up three runs in the ninth inning and No. 1 LSU lost to No. 18 Texas 7-6 on Sunday afternoon.

“I promise you,” said Mathis, eyeblack smudged across his cheeks, “next time we come out, we'll have a chip on our shoulder.”

Now ranked anywhere from No. 9 (Collegiate Baseball) to No. 14 (Perfect Game), LSU plays again at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday against Holy Cross, the first game after a weekend that exposed the Tigers' flaws.

“We’ve got to get better,” coach Paul Mainieri said. “There’s a lot of things we didn’t do very well this weekend, and we’re going to have to get better if we’re going to be a contender.”

Asked what LSU needs to work on, Mainieri said “everything.” The Tigers pitching staff issued 24 free passes — 22 walks and two hit-by-pitches — against Texas. On Saturday, five of the eight Longhorns who scored reached on a free pass.

Mainieri also mentioned a moment in the sixth inning Sunday. Leading 5-3, LSU had the bases loaded with one out, the heart of its order coming to bat. Antoine Duplantis popped out and Daniel Cabrera struck out. Texas won by one run.

“If you want to win in a tough environment on the road,” Mainieri said, “you've got to take advantage of those opportunities to break the game open when you can.”

Of course, LSU’s goal of a national championship is still obtainable. The Tigers have played 11 games of a 56-game regular season. Mainieri pointed his 2002 team at Notre Dame started 9-10, then reached the College World Series. Even LSU’s 2009 national championship team lost two games to Illinois early in the season. So Mainieri isn’t panicking, even though he knows his team has to improve.

“It was a great experience for us,” closer Todd Peterson said. “We didn't really like the outcome, but I think it's going to help us later in the year.”

LSU baseball's Gavin Dugas undergoes surgery; will miss about 8 weeks LSU freshman Gavin Dugas underwent surgery Monday to repair a torn ligament in his left thumb. He will miss about eight weeks of the season.

After interviews ended Sunday, the Tigers grabbed their bags and walked out of the dugout toward the team bus. They planned to drive straight to the airport, hop on a plane and fly back to Baton Rouge.

Instead, still wearing their uniforms, they sat on the bus waiting to leave Texas. After four hours, their airline canceled the flight. The bus pulled onto the highway for a seven-hour drive home.

“It was a perfect capper to a lousy weekend,” Mainieri said.

He walked into his house at 4:45 a.m., finally back in Baton Rouge after a series that left LSU exposed, motivated and knowing it has to improve.