WHO: Ole Miss (28-19, 10-14 SEC) at LSU (33-15, 14-10), entering Friday’s game
WHEN: 2 p.m. Saturday
WHERE: Alex Box Stadium
TV: SEC Network
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 9 by Perfect Game. Ole Miss is unranked.
PROBABLE STARTERS: LSU – TBA; Ole Miss – Hunter Elliott (2-3, 3.07 ERA, LHP, Fr.)
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: With two regular-season weekends to go, LSU was projected to be the No. 4 seed in the upcoming SEC tournament, while Ole Miss was projected to be the No. 11 seed. … D1Baseball.com projected LSU to be the No. 11 national seed and host a regional, paired up with a regional hosted by No. 6 Arkansas. Ole Miss was not projected to be in the NCAA tournament field. Louisiana and Louisiana Tech were projected to be among the last four teams in the field of 64. … Ole Miss has won one series (2019) at LSU since 1982.
