LSU running back Tyrion Davis-Price (3) runs to set up the second touchdown as McNeese State linebacker Kordell Williams (23) and defensive back Andre Sam (21) give chase during the first half on Saturday Sept. 11, 2021, in Tiger Stadium.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

The ripples on the pond of LSU’s bowl projections resulting from that big rock of a 38-27 loss to UCLA in the season opener keep spreading farther out. The nine projections we found this week have the Tigers (1-1 after a modest 34-7 win over McNeese State) in five different bowls. A first-timer to our list: the Duke’s Mayo Bowl (formerly the Belk Bowl) on Dec. 30 in Charlotte, North Carolina. LSU has never been there and hasn’t played football in North Carolina since a win at 23-13 in 1985 at UNC. The other four projected bowls — topped by the Citrus and including the Outback, Texas and Music City — are games where the Tigers have spent the postseason this past decade.

THE PROJECTIONS

Kyle Bonagura, ESPN.com: Texas Bowl vs. Baylor

CollegeFootballNews.com: Duke’s Mayo Bowl vs. North Carolina

Brad Crawford, 247Sports.com: Music City Bowl vs. Indiana

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Citrus Bowl vs. Wisconsin

Brett McMurphy, ActionNetwork.com: Outback Bowl vs. Wisconsin

Jerry Palm, CBSSports.com: Outback Bowl vs. Penn State

Mark Schlabach, ESPN.com: Texas Bowl vs. Oklahoma State

Erick Smith, USA Today: Music City Bowl vs. Michigan State

Jim Tomlin, SaturdayDownSouth.com: Outback Bowl vs. Wisconsin

Bowl guide

Duke’s Mayo Bowl: 10:30 a.m., Dec. 30, Charlotte, North Carolina (ESPN)

Music City Bowl: 2 p.m., Dec. 30, Nashville, Tennessee (ESPN?)

Outback Bowl: 11 a.m., Jan. 1, Tampa, Florida (ESPN2)

Citrus Bowl: noon, Jan, 1., Orlando, Florida (ABC)

Texas Bowl: TBD, Jan. 4, Houston (ESPN)

All times Central

