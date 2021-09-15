The ripples on the pond of LSU’s bowl projections resulting from that big rock of a 38-27 loss to UCLA in the season opener keep spreading farther out. The nine projections we found this week have the Tigers (1-1 after a modest 34-7 win over McNeese State) in five different bowls. A first-timer to our list: the Duke’s Mayo Bowl (formerly the Belk Bowl) on Dec. 30 in Charlotte, North Carolina. LSU has never been there and hasn’t played football in North Carolina since a win at 23-13 in 1985 at UNC. The other four projected bowls — topped by the Citrus and including the Outback, Texas and Music City — are games where the Tigers have spent the postseason this past decade.
THE PROJECTIONS
Kyle Bonagura, ESPN.com: Texas Bowl vs. Baylor
CollegeFootballNews.com: Duke’s Mayo Bowl vs. North Carolina
Brad Crawford, 247Sports.com: Music City Bowl vs. Indiana
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Citrus Bowl vs. Wisconsin
Brett McMurphy, ActionNetwork.com: Outback Bowl vs. Wisconsin
Jerry Palm, CBSSports.com: Outback Bowl vs. Penn State
Mark Schlabach, ESPN.com: Texas Bowl vs. Oklahoma State
Erick Smith, USA Today: Music City Bowl vs. Michigan State
Jim Tomlin, SaturdayDownSouth.com: Outback Bowl vs. Wisconsin
Bowl guide
Duke’s Mayo Bowl: 10:30 a.m., Dec. 30, Charlotte, North Carolina (ESPN)
Music City Bowl: 2 p.m., Dec. 30, Nashville, Tennessee (ESPN?)
Outback Bowl: 11 a.m., Jan. 1, Tampa, Florida (ESPN2)
Citrus Bowl: noon, Jan, 1., Orlando, Florida (ABC)
Texas Bowl: TBD, Jan. 4, Houston (ESPN)
All times Central