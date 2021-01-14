Four days after watching a potential game-winning shot by Tiara Young fall short, the LSU Lady Tigers pulled together to get the job done collectively for a stunning victory Thursday night.

Young scored a career-high 20 points and LSU made plays on both ends of the court in overtime to hand No. 7 Texas A&M its first loss of the season 65-61 at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

In the process, LSU (5-6, 3-2 Southeastern Conference) forged a 17-point lead, squandered it to trail with 49 seconds to play, tied it with five seconds left and then thwarted a chance for A&M to win it in overtime.

From there it was all LSU with nearly everyone chipping in. Young made the first basket and a free throw with 15 seconds for a five-point lead. Khayla Pointer banked in a 3-point shot to give LSU a two-possession edge early. Faustine Aifuwa got all three of her blocked shots and three rebounds in extra time. Jailin Cherry drew a charging foul with LSU protecting a four-point lead.

“It was very exciting how everybody contributed,” said Young, a sophomore whose improved play has lifted LSU offensively in recent games. “After the loss to Tennessee we had to come back, shake back. We stayed focused and locked in. Knowing they are ranked we stayed focused and with the mindset that the game’s not over until the clock hits zero.”

+3 LSU freshman gymnast Haleigh Bryant front-flipping to greatness as Tigers travel to Arkansas Gymnastics was not a sport on the Bryant family athletic radar. Mom Trisha played softball at UNC Charlotte. Dad Terry played basketball and f…

Young added four rebounds and a steal while shooting nine of 15. Pointer had 17 points — seven in overtime — with seven rebounds and six assists. Aifuwa finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds for her sixth double-double.

Aifuwa also sent the game into overtime with a basket with five seconds left in regulation on a pass from Pointer. Moments later, Young stole the ball from Jordan Nixon to thwart A&M’s chance to win it.

“A lot of people tend to look over LSU because of the way our season started,” Aifuwa said. “When we come out locked in, we’re very dangerous and unstoppable. This was a statement win.”

LSU outrebounded the taller visitors 39-30 and shot 56% in the first half before cooling off to 48.3 from the game.

“After the loss to Tennessee we knew we had to change some things immediately,” LSU coach Nikki Fargas said. “One was how to outrebound Texas A&M. We did so and our board play gave us a chance at winning.

“We wanted to be particular with our shot selection (in overtime). We had to go with a smaller lineup because Awa Trasi fouled out. We wanted to play as tough as we could on the other end because we had a size disadvantage. You can just go around (the team) and point out things that were positive that allowed us to win. I could pinpoint a lot of different players."

The Aggies were led by N’dea Jones with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Destiny Pitts had 12, including a 3-point shot to give A&M its first lead since the first quarter 53-52 with 49 seconds left.

LSU did a good defensive job on Aggie leading scorer Aaliyah Wilson, who was held to eight points on 3-of-9 shooting. She entered the game averaging 15 points per game.

LSU softball returns near entire roster for challenging season amid pandemic As learning experiences go, having your season cut short at 24 games is not the desired route. LSU softball coach Beth Torina knows her team i…