Joe Burrow sat down with reporters Tuesday, for only the second time since he arrived at LSU this summer. Now he is the Tigers’ starting quarterback, with a huge first win under his belt after having led the now No. 11-ranked Tigers to a 33-17 upset victory Sunday over then No. 8 Miami.
Here is a Q and A with Burrow from his session with print and online reporters Tuesday, looking back at Sunday’s big win and ahead to LSU’s home opener Saturday in Tiger Stadium against Southeastern Louisiana (6 p.m., ESPN2):
What are your pregame rituals? Diet?
“So, I eat a caramel apple sucker before every game on the bus. And I always wear one sock inside out and the other one right side in. Those are the two kind of weird things that I do.”
Where did that come from?
“I really like caramel apple suckers. And one time one of my socks was inside out and the other one was right side in, and I forgot about it. I put it on, and it just kind of became a thing for me.”
Did you throw a bunch of touchdowns that day?
“No, it just kind of happened, and I just kept going with it.”
Does it matter which sock?
“Doesn’t matter. Usually the left side, but I don’t know feel weird if it’s the right side.”
You started it in high school?
“Yeah, it started in high school.”
Are you normally superstitious?
“No. Just those two things. Just kind of happened.”
Do you buy the caramel apple suckers or does someone bring them to you before the game?
“So, my senior year, I got asked to prom with like 10 bags of caramel apple suckers. I’m still kind of going through those. And then my mom always gets me a bag for Christmas, so I have a lot of bags of caramel apple suckers.”
You know after this, you’re going to get unlimited bags of caramel apple suckers because Tiger fans want you to win?
“That’s an NCAA violation right there.” (laughter)
Is the girl who gave you the bag of suckers still your girlfriend?
“No, that’s not my girlfriend. That was just a prom date.”
Who do you listen to before a game?
“I listen to a lot of Kid Cudi (Hip hop rapper from Cleveland). Kind of relaxes me. I listen to some John Mayer (blues, folk, country, soul singer from Bridgeport, Connecticut). He relaxes me. So, at the hotel, I kind of hype myself up with some Lil Uzi (Hip hop rapper from Philadelphia) maybe some Meek Mill (Hip hop rapper from Philly) and then when we get to the stadium, I’ll listen to some Kid Cudi and John Mayer to kind of relax myself.”
They’re different from one another.
“Yeah, very different.”
What are you going to be working on this week?
“Obviously time management. We had to burn a couple of time outs early (LSU used all three time outs in the first quarter). That’s on me. And execution on third down (LSU was 3 of 16). We won’t be able to win big games in the SEC if we can’t do that.”
What caused the problem with the time outs?
“We were just too slow coming from the sideline getting the play in.”
You called several audibles.
“Going into every week we have checks on run plays. I credit the coaches on that. I just do what they tell me and try not to screw it up.”
There was some trouble with the timing with the receivers.
“We’ll get that fixed throughout the season. I was pretty happy, especially with the way our defense was playing.”
Has it sunk in to you that you are the quarterback at LSU?
“Yeah, definitely. They kept telling me, ‘We see you do it in practice, but we really don’t care until we see you do it in a game. I just try to go out there and be me, not more than what I am. It was good enough to win that game and we have to get better going forward.”
I watched you in practice position a receiver just where you wanted him to stand during a drill last week. Do you consider yourself an attention to detail guy?
“Yeah, for sure. I don’t think you can win games if you are not attentive to the details of every play. If one guy steps with the wrong foot first, a D-lineman can get in the backfield for a 3-yard loss. But if everyone steps the right way on every play then you can hit a big gain, like we did on third down with Nick (Brossette, on his 50-yard touchdown run). If one person screws up on offense, that’s not good. The details are very important on every little play.”
Is the offense you ran against Miami similar to what they said they’re run when they were recruiting you?
“I knew what I was getting into. We were going to be a run-first team. Our O-line is really good, our running backs are really good. There’s going to come a time where we’re going to have to win some games throwing the ball. When that time comes I’m going to be ready for it.”
Were you trying to beat Miami with the pass to start?
“That was the game plan coming in, but then our offensive line started blowing them off the ball really, really well. We started turning to the run more and that seemed really effective for us.”
What was your first start like?
“I didn’t really take too much time to step back and think about it. The first play I ran out there I kind of took a couple of seconds to sit back and realize I was on national TV, the only game on Sunday night, and probably millions of people were watching me. Then those three seconds passed, I had to get back in the game play, call the cadence and read the defense. There isn’t a lot of time during the game to think about it. I was just out there playing.
That pass to JaMarr Chase down near the goal line, did you think …?
“That was a touchdown, come on. Give me one.”
Are you concerned about the dropped passes?
“I’m not concerned about it. I’ve seen those guys make plays in practice. I trust those guys. We had some drops, I made some bad throws. We’re going to get it fixed and I’m looking forward to seeing those guys make plays throughout the season.”
What was it like becoming the center of attention?
“I’m never nervous talking to the media. I have fun with it.
Tell us about your decision to come to LSU.
“If you would have told me a year ago I would be the starting quarterback for LSU now, I would have told you you’re crazy. I’d been in New Orleans one time in my life before I moved down here. My dad played in a bowl game down there (as coach at Ohio University), so I was there a couple days. But I didn’t know anything about Louisiana or LSU. I came down here for a visit and fell in love with the people, fell in love with the place. That was really the main decision for me, along with the opportunity to come down here and compete for the job and end up winning it.”
What is your relationship like with offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger?
“We have a really good professional relationship right now. I trust him to call the right plays and I think he trusts me to execute them. He’s been a great leader for me so far.”
Did you ever feel awkward in the quarterback room when you first got here?
“You know, I thought it would be, but it never really was. They really welcomed me in with open arms. I was sad to see Justin (McMillan) and Lowell (Narcisse) leave; they were a big part of the room. I really liked those guys. They became great friends of mine. But me and Myles (Brennan) have a great relationship, too, and we’re going to hold it down.”
Have you taken Myles under your wing?
“I wouldn’t say I put him under my wing. I kind of see him as a peer of mine. He’s a really good quarterback of his own, a really smart guy, had a cannon for an arm. He could go out there and play just as well, if not better, than I did.”