Grant Taylor’s outing had a domino effect on the LSU pitching staff Wednesday night. And it's what LSU head coach Jay Johnson called the "magic moment."
"It's what we call the tipping point between winning and losing," Johnson said. "After we went out to score three in the first and we got in a little trouble in the second and third with no outs, and to get out of that with retiring three consecutive hitters with only one crossing the plate, for me, that was the tipping point."
Taylor, a true freshman, made his first collegiate appearance in the final two innings against Louisiana Tech on Feb. 23. LSU was down in the cold wet game, and he was sent to finish it off, delivering a 98 mph fastball.
Although the Bulldogs hit a home run to score two unearned runs off of him, he finished with four strikeouts through his eight batters faced, allowing just that one hit.
"I tried to put the scoreboard out of the game and not think about it, I have one job and that's to get the out," Taylor said.
Against the UNO Privateers on Wednesday, Taylor relieved starter Garrett Edwards, who allowed one run in the first inning and was lifted for Taylor after the first two batters reached in the second inning. Aside from allowing one inherited runner to score on a groundout, Taylor closed out the inning on a fly out before striking out two batters in the third.
It was the beginning of five consecutive shutout innings by the LSU bullpen in an 11-3 victory over UNO at Alex Box Stadium. LSU used five total relievers who combined to pick up eight innings while allowing only two hits, two walks and one unearned run.
"He has a really good breaking ball, really good changeup, but he's really mature," Johnson said. "Maybe a little slower on our part to get him out there because he got hit by our hitters a little bit, which, I mean, a lot of people are going to. He's really talented."
Left-hander Riley Cooper recorded the most outs, retiring seven of the eight hitters he faced in relief of Taylor.
LSU’s pitching staff has been the No. 1 question mark going into the season, but it shined on the mound last weekend, including when Ty Floyd, Devin Fontenot and Samuel Dutton allowed one run on one hit with five walks and 11 strikeouts in an 11-1 Sunday victory over Towson. It was LSU's first one-hitter since Feb. 25, 2017, when pitchers Jared Pouche and Russell Reynolds combined to turn the trick. Through the four-game weekend, LSU allowed a combined three runs.
“I think our strike percentage was almost 70% this weekend, which is a great number as a team,” LSU pitching coach Jason Kelly said before the game Wednesday.
Before Wednesday, Edwards had tossed 2⅔ innings of relief against Maine on Feb. 20 and against Towson on Friday, allowing two hits and striking out two. He finished with three hits allowed, two walks and two earned runs through one inning of work against UNO (5-2).
The Privateers also were struggling in the beginning of the game, and by the third inning they were on their fourth pitcher as LSU (8-1) scored three runs in both the first and second innings. UNO used 10 different pitchers as the Tigers went on a tear.
The top of the Tigers’ batting lineup dominated. Cleanup hitter Jacob Berry smashed a solo home run to the right-field bleachers in the bottom of the fifth, making it his fourth of the year. He’s now tied with Brayden Jobert for the most home runs on the team.
"I was trying to find a pitch I can barrel and I got lucky, he gave me a good pitch and I got a pretty good spin on it," Berry said.
Berry's home run wasn't just a hit, it was a bomb that traveled 413 feet at 104.2 mph.
No. 3 hitter Cade Doughty also had his say when he lined the second and final home run of the night to left field two innings later.
Leadoff hitter Tre’ Morgan and No. 2 hitter Dylan Crews both finished 2 for 4, while Doughty went 2 for 5. The top four hitters in the lineup combined for seven hits, seven runs and seven RBIs.
LSU will have an early morning as it leaves for Houston to take on Oklahoma, No. 1 Texas and Baylor in the Shriner's Classic this weekend.
"You get a brand name school so it catches more people's attention," Johnson said. "But we could and may go on there and pay great, and win all of them, but we still have a long way to go. I'm excited to face a really good pitcher on Friday."