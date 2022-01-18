As LSU continues to add players through the transfer portal during this cycle, the team gained an All-Southeastern Conference freshman selection.
Missouri defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo announced Tuesday he will transfer to LSU, becoming the 11th transfer to pick the Tigers. He also considered USC, Oklahoma and Arkansas.
Wingo, who played for new LSU cornerbacks coach Robert Steeples in high school, appeared in 11 games with three starts last season. He recorded 21 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, one interception and one quarterback hurry.
LSU now has 11 transfers after Wingo’s announcement, which closely followed ETSU offensive lineman Tre’Mond Shorts. After signing 13 players last month, the Tigers have eight spots left in their 2022 class. They can use those on high schoolers or more transfers.
Wings was the first defensive lineman to transfer to LSU. He joined a talented position group that will include sophomore defensive end BJ Ojulari, fellow All-SEC freshman Maason Smith and sophomore defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy.