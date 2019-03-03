AUSTIN, Texas — LSU closer Todd Peterson gave up a game-winning single in the bottom of the ninth inning, and LSU got swept by Texas on Sunday afternoon at Disch-Falk Field. Texas won 7-6.
The Tigers (8-3) led by two runs entering the ninth inning, but Peterson, trying to complete a five-out save, hit Texas' leadoff hitter and gave up a single. The runners advanced to second and third on a sac bunt.
With one out, Texas' Duke Ellis hit an infield single, scoring a run. Ellis was called safe at first — a call confirmed after review — putting runners on the corners. LSU had a game-ending double play opportunity on a ball hit back to Peterson, but the Tigers didn't get either runner out. A game-tying run scored on the hit.
The next hitter smacked a single up the middle, scoring a runner from second and ending the game.