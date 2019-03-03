NSU LSU Baseball
Buy Now

LSU releif pitcher Todd Peterson delievers a pitch in the ninth inning of the Tigers' 9-5 victory over Northwestern State in an elimination game during the 2018 NCAA Corvallis Regional in Corvallis, Ore., Sunday, June 3, 2018. (Photo by Timothy J. Gonzalez)

 Timothy J. Gonzelez

AUSTIN, Texas — LSU closer Todd Peterson gave up a game-winning single in the bottom of the ninth inning, and LSU got swept by Texas on Sunday afternoon at Disch-Falk Field. Texas won 7-6.

The Tigers (8-3) led by two runs entering the ninth inning, but Peterson, trying to complete a five-out save, hit Texas' leadoff hitter and gave up a single. The runners advanced to second and third on a sac bunt.

With one out, Texas' Duke Ellis hit an infield single, scoring a run. Ellis was called safe at first — a call confirmed after review — putting runners on the corners. LSU had a game-ending double play opportunity on a ball hit back to Peterson, but the Tigers didn't get either runner out. A game-tying run scored on the hit.

The next hitter smacked a single up the middle, scoring a runner from second and ending the game. 

Follow Wilson Alexander on Twitter, @whalexander_.

View comments