Turns out, McKenna Kelley’s kiss to the crowd at the end of her floor routine in Saturday’s NCAA Championship meet was indeed a kiss goodbye.
The LSU gymnast, appearing on the “Today” show Thursday morning, announced that she will graduate in May and not seek a fifth year of eligibility in 2020.
“I feel so at peace,” said Kelley, appearing on the show with her mother, Olympic gold medalist Mary Lou Retton. “I don’t think another year of gymnastics could give me anything I needed more.
“LSU, the coaches, the village we like to call it, that team was something so special. I wanted to finish with them.”
Kelley sat out the 2018 season after rupturing her Achilles’ tendon in practice in November 2017. She wrestled with the decision of whether to return in 2020 throughout this season, saying after LSU’s runner-up finish Saturday that she still did not know what her decision would be.
A four-time All-American, Kelley shared the 2017 Southeastern Conference floor title with former LSU All-American Ashleigh Gnat. She recorded the only perfect 10 of her career on floor March 8 against Oregon State. Kelley’s final routine Saturday was a 9.95 in the anchor position on floor, a routine she ended in tears as she blew a kiss to the LSU fan section in the Fort Worth Convention Center Arena.
Kelley’s decision leaves the Tigers with three seniors for the 2020 season: two-time NCAA vault champion Kennedi Edney, 2016 British Olympian Ruby Harrold and Ashlyn Kirby, who missed much of the 2019 season with a knee injury.
The Kelley-Retton gymnastics dynasty isn’t finished, though. Retton’s youngest daughter, Emma, is scheduled to enroll at LSU in 2020 and compete starting in the 2021 season.