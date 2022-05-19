NASHVILLE, Tenn. — LSU’s offense was enough to silence the crowd at Charles Hawkins Field on Thursday night in the final series opener of the regular season, reducing the fans to a golf-crowd volume level.
By night's end, the Tigers even quieted the two infamous Vanderbilt whistlers.
After a six-run second inning and a five-home run performance, the Tigers had silenced one of the best pitching staffs in the Southeastern Conference, capturing the first game of the series 13-2.
The Tigers (35-18, 15-13 SEC) returned Jacob Berry to their starting lineup as the designated hitter, invigorating what had been a lackluster offensive performance against Ole Miss the previous weekend. Berry, a switch hitter who's nursing a broken right middle finger, was able to bat right-handed off the Commodores' left-handed starter, Devin Futrell.
Meanwhile, LSU starter Ma’Khail Hilliard went 5⅓ innings, allowing one earned run on eight hits, striking out four and walking two of the 26 batters he faced. Eric Reyzelman finished the job over the final 3 2/3 innings, allowing no hits and striking out six of the 12 batters he faced.
It was Reyzelman's longest outing of the season.
“We needed to win and when he struck out Enrique Bradfield with two guys on in the sixth, that was one of the most important outs of the game and it was great to see him find a rhythm," LSU coach Jay Johnson said. "I was like: OK, let’s see how he maintains and then once he got that two and two thirds, we haven’t gotten him into that third inning where he’s sustained his stuff and he didn’t mind, so it was great to see that."
OFfensively, it was a striking turnaround for the Tigers, who had suffered an embarrassing sweep the previous weekend, losing all three games at home to Ole Miss and falling farther behind in its quest to host an NCAA regional.
The Tigers have two more games in Nashville, followed by the SEC tournament next week.
Last weekend, in LSU's final two losses against Ole Miss, the Tigers had gone 3 for 28 with runners on base. Thursday night at Vanderbilt, they loaded the bases in the first inning but came up empty after Dylan Crews was thrown out at the plate.
After that, however, the Tigers came alive.
Jordan Thompson led off the second inning with a home run over the tall left-field wall for a 1-0 lead. After Brayden Jobert lined a single and Tyler McManus drew a walk, Collier Cranford brought home Jobert on an RBI single. Crews followed with a towering three-run shot to right field for a 5-0 lead — enough for Futrell to exit the game after 1⅓ innings. It was his shortest outing since a one-inning effort March 6 against Hawaii.
“The plan was just being on time with the fastball and see the changeup up, if we’re on time – everything comes together,” Crews said.
Right-hander Patrick Reilly relieved him, allowing a single and a walk before forcing the second out on a ground ball to left field. But the inning came full-circle as Thompson lined an RBI single, bringing home Berry (Tre' Morgan was tagged out at the plate).
Vanderbilt (35-17, 14-14), which held the second-best ERA in the SEC (3.39), was down 9-0 by the fourth inning when Berry had an RBI groundout and Doughty launched a two-run homer to left center.
The Commodores scored on a groundout in the bottom of the fourth, then an RBI single in the fifth to make it 9-2.
LSU added its 10th run on Morgan's RBI double in the sixth. Jobert launched a solo home run to center field for the Tigers' 11th run in the seventh inning.
It had been since April 22 against Missouri since he’d had two hits in an SEC game, and he went 2 for 4 with his 15th home run of the season, tying Berry for second-most on the team to Crews’ 17. It was also his second home run of the week.
Doughty had also gone hitless through the past four games, including Tuesday night's contest against Northwestern State. He rebounded with two home runs, with his second coming in the top of the ninth to make the score 12-2.
“Brayden put in some good work this week, we made an adjustment Tuesday before the game and I think mentally he’s in a good place again," Johnson said. "And Cade, I think he was just trying to do too much and got out of himself a little bit, but I think he got back on track.”
Crews lined a single for a 13-2 lead to wind down the hitting clinic for the night.
The Tigers had a 16-hit performance, and their five home runs propelled them to No. 6 in the NCAA with 100 home runs this season, lifting them above Florida for No. 2 in the SEC. The last time LSU hit 100 homers was in the 2009 National Championship year.
"It's great – 100 homers, 100 hit by pitches, it's right in line with what we want to do," Johnson said.