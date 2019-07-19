LSU has added its first tight end commitment to the 2020 recruiting class.
Colorado native Kole Taylor, who attends Central High in Grand Junction, committed to the Tigers on Friday, according to 247Sports.
The 6-foot-7, 228-pound Taylor is rated a three-star and ranked the nation's No. 10 overall tight end, per 247Sports, and he also holds offers from schools like Penn State, Colorado and Missouri.
The LSU recruiting class now has 21 members, and it currently is rated the nation's No. 4 overall recruiting class behind Clemson, Alabama and Ohio State.
The Tigers have 10 listed tight ends on its 2019 roster, and the program just last year's starter, Foster Moreau, to the NFL draft, where he was selected in the fourth round by the Oakland Raiders.
Moreau caught 22 passes for 272 yards and two touchdowns in 2018, and the tight end position is expected to expand its role as a pass-catching threat in the newly constructed offense under second-year offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger and first-year passing coordinator Joe Brady.
Ensminger is partial to using multiple tight ends during plays, and he said season-ending injuries to Jamal Pettigrew (ACL) and Thaddeus Moss (foot) last year limited the offense from using those sets.
"We can go two (tight ends) now; we have enough depth there," Ensminger said in June. "So, I think we have a lot more in the bank that we can pull out each week to go with."
Taylor is also the 14th out-of-state recruit to commit to LSU. The Tigers hold commitments eight other regions of the country: California (3), Washington D.C./Maryland (3), Alabama (1), Florida (1), Georgia (1), Kansas (1), Virginia (1).
LSU's out-of-state focus in the Class of 2020 is warranted.
There were six Louisiana players ranked within the top 120 recruits in 2019, according to 247Sports' composite rankings, including Dunham cornerback Derek Stingley, the nation's No. 3 overall prospect.
In 2020, only three Louisiana players are ranked within the top 120: Westgate High wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, the No. 41 overall recruit; University High defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy, the No. 56 overall recruit; and Warren Easton center Sedrick Van Pran, the No. 106 overall recruit.
LSU 2020 recruiting class commitments
Name
|Hometown
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Rating
|Notes
|Elias Ricks
|Santa Ana, Calif. (Mater Dei)
|CB
|6-2
|180
|*****
|Nation's No. 1 CB
|Kayshon Boutte
|New Iberia (Westgate)
|WR
|5-10
|175
|****
|Louisiana's No. 1 overall recruit
|Alec Bryant
|Pearland, Texas (Shadow Creek)
|WDE
|6-3
|230
|****
|Nation's No. 9 WDE
|Major Burns
|Baton Rouge (Madison Prep Academy)
|S
|6-2
|176
|****
|Nation's No. 6 S
|Jermaine Burton
|Calabasas, California (Calabasas)
|WR
|6-1
|193
|****
|Nation's No. 7 WR
|Demon Clowney
|Baltimore, Maryland (St. Frances Academy)
|WDE
|6-4
|225
|****
|Nation's No. 5 WDE
|TJ Finley
|Ponchatoula (Ponchatoula)
|PRO
|6-6
|233
|****
|Nation's No. 8 pro-style QB
|CamRon Jackson
|Haynesville (Haynesville)
|DT
|6-5
|271
|****
|Nation's No. 24 DT
|Rakim Jarrett
|Washington, DC (St. John's College HS)
|WR
|6-0
|190
|*****
|Nation's No. 2 WR
|Lorando Johnson
|Lancaster, Texas (Lancaster)
|CB
|6-0
|181
|****
|Nation's No. 11 CB
|Max Johnson
|Watkinsville, Ga. (Oconee County)
|PRO
|6-3
|214
|****
|Nation's No. 5 pro-style QB
|Jalen Lee
|Watson, LA. (Live Oak)
|DT
|6-3
|285
|****
|Nation's No. 31 DT
|Antoine Sampah
|Woodbridge, Va. (Woodbridge)
|ILB
|6-3
|220
|****
|Nations No. 2 ILB
|Eric Taylor
|Trussville, Ala. (Hewitt-Trussville)
|DT
|6-4
|280
|****
|Nation's No. 25 DT
|Jordan Toles
|Baltimore, MD (St. Frances Academy)
|S
|6-3
|190
|****
|Nation's No. 9 S
|Josh White
|Houston, Texas (Cy Creek)
|OLB
|6-1
|200
|****
|Nation's No. 20 OLB
|Jordan Berry
|Harbor City, Calif. (Narbonne)
|DT
|6-2
|323
|***
|Nation's No. 33 DT
|Ali Gaye
|Edmonds, Washington (Garden City C.C.)
|SDE
|6-6
|270
|***
|No. 5 JUCO SDE
|Patrick Jenkins
|Marrero (John Ehret)
|DT
|6-2
|285
|***
|Nation's No. 46 DT
|Marlon Martinez
|Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (St. Thomas Aquinas)
|OG
|6-4
|287
|***
|Nation's No. 34 OG
|Kole Taylor
|Grand Junction, Col. (Central High)
|TE
|6-7
|228
|***
|Nation's No. 10 TE