Auburn quarterback T.J. Finley was being held at the Lee County Detention Facility in Opelika, Alabama, Thursday on a charge of attempting to elude from the Auburn Police Department, according to a report by WRBL-TV in Columbus, Georgia.
WRBL didn't yet have the details on what led to the arrest of the Ponchatoula, Louisiana, native.
Finley transferred from LSU to Auburn in May of 2021, and earned significant playing time with Auburn this past season. He was considered a strong candidate to be the team's starting quarterback this year.
In 2021, he completed 54.7 percent of his passes for 827 yards, six touchdowns and one interception.
Finley recently became the first college football player to sign an NIL deal with Amazon. His custom clothing line will be sold by Amazon Fashion, including sweatshirts and cell phone pop grips.