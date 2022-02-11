In the entertainment world it’s called the EGOT, the achievement of winning an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony within one career. It’s only been done 16 times, so when you consider how much stuff is being pumped out onto streaming services these days that’s pretty impressive.

It’s hardly as alliterative, but there’s a list in football that’s still waiting for its first member: The QHNS (I’m still playing with the letters, but let’s call it “Qhins” for now). The man who becomes the first Quarterback to win the Heisman Trophy, college football’s National championship and the Super Bowl in his career.

It’s surprising, really, that in the 55 years since the Super Bowl came to be that it has never been done.

Even more surprising perhaps is the fact that Joe Burrow can be the first.

The same Joe Burrow who couldn’t make it as a starter at Ohio State so he transferred to LSU, the only school besides the University of Cincinnati to show real interest. The same Joe Burrow who has a six-inch scar on his left knee that signifies why he won the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year award Thursday night. The same Joe Burrow who can surpass them all — Tom Brady, Joe Montana, Peyton Manning, the lot of them — and do something that’s never been done.

Lead the Cincinnati Bengals to the win in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday night over the Los Angeles Rams, and this amazing football Triple Crown will be his.

It’s an utterly remarkable career arc when you think about where Burrow came from. Less than four years ago he was looking for an exit ramp from Ohio State at the end of spring practice because he couldn’t beat out Dwayne Haskins to be the Buckeyes’ starter.

One plate of crawfish later on his recruiting visit with then coach Ed Orgeron, Burrow was a Tiger. Now there are burritos named after him, yard signs and billboards saying “Geaux Bengals” and people bopping around Baton Rouge in No. 9 jerseys and T-shirts. Not just replicas of the No. 9 jersey Burrow wore in his two fast-paced, uber-successful seasons at LSU, but the one he wears now with the Cincinnati Bengals. Tigers of a different stripe, perhaps, but a kindred animal mascot spirit.

“Hey, sweetheart, what do you think of naming the baby Joe if it it’s a boy?”

LSU fans can’t lose Sunday, really. If the Bengals win, it’s Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and Tyler Shelvin getting their fingerprints all over the Vince Lombardi Trophy. If it’s the Rams, it’s Andrew Whitworth capping a distinguished, possibly Hall of Fame career with a Super Bowl title to go with his BCS title at LSU from 2003, plus Odell Beckham Jr. wrapping his gloved hands around football’s ultimate prize.

But the ultimate expression of love and support goes out to Burrow. He’s a winner, of course. He’s a quarterback, and that helps a lot. But it’s also his rare alchemy of talent and swagger that people find so intoxicating.

“He has that ‘it’ factor,” Greg Dempsey, the coach at Toledo Central Catholic in Ohio, recently told the Cincinnati Enquirer. “You can’t buy it, you can’t sell it and you can’t replicate it.”

Believe it or not, Dempsey was the last coach to beat Burrow in a playoff game for the Division III Ohio state title … back in 2014.

Burrow may be home again in his beloved Ohio, but he still loves Louisiana right back. Every game Burrow wears a purple and gold LSU wristband. It’s that unbreakable connection with and gratitude for the school that served as his platform for greatness.

All of this begs the question: if Burrow and the Bengals win the Super Bowl, if he becomes the first QHNS, does that make him the greatest LSU football player of all time?

As one of LSU’s two Heisman Trophy winners, he’s already in an insanely exclusive club with the late Billy Cannon. He of course won the trophy in 1959 after leading the Tigers to their first national title the year before. But Cannon never won a Super Bowl, though he did win the first two titles of the upstart American Football League (AFL) with the Houston Oilers.

Recency bias being what it is, the younger generation of LSU fans will know Burrow better and say he’s the best. The older fans who remember Cannon as a Tiger and pro will go with him and say he’s the best that ever was, still the standard by which LSU players — including Burrow — are judged.

Knowing Cannon and his humility — the man who when told he was being immortalized with a statue outside Tiger Stadium said, “It’s not something you expect” — he would probably be the first to throw a bouquet Burrow’s way. Unfortunately, Cannon died in May 2018, more than a year before Burrow won the Heisman, but he always longed for another Tiger to join him on that invisible yet ultimate podium.

Win Saturday, and Burrow may have a podium — and a list — of his own doing all to himself.