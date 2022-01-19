In Matt House, new LSU coach Brian Kelly hopes he has found a defensive coordinator who can deliver instantly in Baton Rouge.

House brings an impressive combination of experience and success in both the SEC and NFL, proving himself as a defensive coordinator at the Power 5 level at both Kentucky and Pittsburgh. With the Kansas City Chiefs, he earned a Super Bowl championship as a linebackers coach.

LSU’s 2019 national championship was earned with a high-powered offense led by Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow, but Kelly understands that he’ll have to have a top notch defense to get the program back in position to compete for national titles.

Matt House bio

Birthplace: Harrison, Michigan

Age: 43

Alma mater: Michigan State (2000)

After beginning his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Michigan State, House has made 10 different stops as an assistant during his career.

North Carolina (2003-04) - defensive assistant.

Gardner Webb (2005) - defensive line coach.

Buffalo (2006-07) - defensive backs coach, recruiting coordinator.

Carolina Panthers (2008) - assistant special teams coach.

St. Louis Rams (2009-11) - defensive quality control coach.

Pittsburgh (2012) - secondary coach.

Pittsburgh (2013-14) - defensive coordinator.

FIU (2015) - defensive coordinator, linebackers coach.

Kentucky (2016) - inside linebackers coach, special teams coordinator.

Kentucky (2017-18) - defensive coordinator, inside linebackers coach.

Kansas City Chiefs (2019-21) - linebackers coach.

LSU (2022) - defensive coordinator.

Matt House’s career path to LSU

House took advantage of his first stint as a defensive coordinator, helping develop NFL star defensive lineman Aaron Donald during his time at Pittsburgh. The Panthers finished 31st in the nation in 2013 in average yardage allowed at 364.4 In 2014, Pittsburgh slightly improved on that stat to give up 359.8 to rank 34th in the nation.

When head coach Paul Chryst left Pittsburgh for Wisconsin, House was left to find another job. He landed at Florida International for one season, working as defensive coordinator under Ron Turner.

He left Miami after one season and joined the staff at Kentucky as an inside linebackers coach/special teams coordinator.

House was promoted to defensive coordinator ahead of the 2017 season, leading a resurgence on that side of the ball. In 2018, House’s UK defense finished sixth in the nation with 16.8 points allowed per game. The Wildcats finished 10-3, beating Penn State in the Citrus Bowl.

That success put House in position to earn a job on Andy Reid’s staff with the Kansas City Chiefs as linebackers coach. He earned a Super Bowl ring with the Chiefs after the 2019 season.

House reportedly turned down job offers from Tennessee and Auburn during his time with the Chiefs, ultimately agreeing to take over the LSU defense once the 2021 campaign comes to a close.

Aside from the setback when Chryst didn’t take House with him to Wisconsin, his career as a defensive assistant has been on an upward trajectory since first starting as a graduate assistant at Michigan State.

Matt House’s defensive scheme

House is expected to employ a multiple-formation system, using both 3-4 and 4-3 fronts while asking the secondary to play both man and zone coverage.

While working under Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, House helped lead a 4-3 scheme that brought a variety of blitzes and relied on physical play from cornerbacks.

Coaches Matt House has worked under