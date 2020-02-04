National signing day might not pack quite the punch it once did before the start of the early signing period in December, but it's still an important day for the LSU football team.
With 19 players having signed letters of intent in December, LSU still has six remaining spots available before hitting the 25-scholarship maximum the NCAA permits each year.
Five players remain committed to LSU, but don't expect them all to sign with the Tigers on Wednesday — and don't be surprised if Orgeron holds onto a few scholarship spots to test the transfer market later on this offseason.
Five-star defensive end Jordan Burch, the nation's No. 5 overall recruit, chose South Carolina on national television last December, but the LSU target didn't signed his letter of intent. Burch will make (another) announcement at noon Wednesday. It'll be shown live on ESPNU.
247 Sports reports that defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson, a four-star player from George County (Miss.) High is also a potential target for LSU on signing day. He's set to sign at 9:30 a.m.
Follow below for live updates and announcements from LSU.
