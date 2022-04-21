Maason Smith looks at the stats, and he thinks they show improvement throughout his freshman year.

There were three sacks against McNeese State. He made five tackles at Kentucky. A week later, another sack against Florida.

Smith felt better about his game the more he played last season, so he thought his production would have continued to increase. Instead, he made only one more tackle after the upset over Florida, sidelined by a leg injury until LSU’s bowl game.

The injury left Smith unsatisfied. The former five-star recruit might have solidified his spot on the defensive line, but he believed he could accomplish more.

“I feel like last year, me getting hurt in the middle of the season, I feel like I have something to prove,” Smith said. “Not only for everybody but for myself. I know I could have done a lot more and a lot better last season if I would have gotten to progress and get better over time.”

Projecting LSU football's defensive depth chart near the end of spring practice Matt House wanted to learn. He had never coached LSU’s players until spring practice, and he understood the process for constructing his defen…

Smith still played well his freshman year, starting three straight games before he hurt his leg. Because of his athleticism and versatility, LSU used him in multiple spots on the defensive line, playing him at tackle and left end.

Smith finished with 19 tackles, five tackles for loss, four sacks and one quarterback hurry. He might’ve had more, but the injury cost him the final month of the regular season. Smith lost weight at the time. The injury nagged him during the Texas Bowl.

“Going into the bowl game, I was really light,” Smith said. “I hadn't really moved around and played.”

In the months before spring practice, Smith regained the weight and added more strength. He realized during his freshman year that he couldn’t throw around offensive linemen in the Southeastern Conference like he did in high school. He weighs 298 pounds now, 6 pounds more than he did last season.

Projecting LSU football's offensive depth chart heading into the spring game Three weeks into practice, LSU’s depth chart has begun taking shape — at least for the spring game this Saturday afternoon inside Tiger Stadium.

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Smith understands he’ll need more than pure strength, so he also worked on his technique and tactical approach. Junior defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy said Smith has gotten better at locking out his elbows when he engages offensive linemen so he can yank them to either side on run plays.

But the best part of Smith’s game still may be his pass-rush ability. Earlier this spring, LSU tried freshman offensive lineman Will Campbell at guard as the team tinkered with positions. The idea lasted one play.

“I went against Maason,” Campbell said. “He kind of burned me in pass rush. (Offensive line coach Brad) Davis said we'll scratch that for now and move me back to left tackle.”

The thought of improvement adds to the hype that always has surrounded Smith. Ever since he arrived at LSU as the top player in the state, he has received heaps of praise from teammates and coaches.

Nothing changed this spring.

LSU football adds former Ohio State player to help position of need Former Ohio State cornerback Sevyn Banks has signed with LSU, adding depth at a position of need and another transfer to the roster, the schoo…

“When he locks in and he handles his direct assignment,” junior cornerback Mekhi Garner said, “there's no one blocking that man.”

Smith thinks his tweaks this offseason will lead to another step in his development, which could turn him into a dominant pass rusher in the SEC. He wants perfection, and he's upset when he loses a rep.

Perhaps Smith’s LSU career will resemble his high school one. He learned the system his freshman year at Terrebonne High School, and he improved with more experience until he became an almost unblockable force at that level.

He envisions a similar ascent now.

“I was making some plays, but it wasn't who I truly am,” Smith said. “I think from last year, I've grown up with technique and trusting my eyes and my power. I think this year will be a lot better.”