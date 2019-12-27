OK, LSU fans, you've waited a few weeks for this one.
Now it's here.
The No. 1 Tigers have been in Atlanta all week. Are you sure you're caught up on all the biggest storylines?
If not, we got you covered (if you are, just keep reading; we might surprise you).
Joe Burrow on why he can't go out to dinner anymore; Q&A with LSU QB at Peach Bowl
A Heisman Trophy comes with a variety of perks, but Joe Burrow shared one of the obvious negatives at Peach Bowl Media Day: He can't go out to dinner anymore.
That's more of a figurative barrier than a literal one for LSU's quarterback, but he said he and his family have been mostly ordering in these days.
Oklahoma fans recall 'horror' of LSU fans in 2004: 'They make Texas fans seem like Mr. Rogers'
Fans of the Oklahoma Sooners apparently don't have many good memories from their 2004 trip to New Orleans for the BCS national championship game not just because of the score -- a 21-14 OU loss -- but also because of how LSU fans apparently treated the OU faithful.
A column published by The Oklahoman's Berry Tramel features countless anecdotes from OU fans describing the "horror" of LSU fans in New Orleans about 16 years ago.
Who's behind Clyde Edwards-Helaire? Meet the next running back options LSU has in the Peach Bowl
Will Clyde Edwards-Helaire play against Oklahoma? LSU coach Ed Orgeron thinks so, but he's unsure how much.
Let's see how much you know about backups Ty Davis-Price, John Emery and Chris Curry.
LSU's Ja'Marr Chase has a Peach Bowl TD dance ready, but a quick request for the refs
There are two things all of college football has been powerless to stop Ja'Marr Chase from doing this season.
The first is scoring touchdowns, of which he has an LSU record-obliterating 18. The second is dancing in the opponent's end zone.
A bag of grass? Yes, LSU's Joe Brady plucks a few blades 'at every field no matter what'
Joe Brady's players don't describe him as a superstitious man, but he has routines.
One of them: taking home a couple blades of grass from the field.