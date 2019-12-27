OK, LSU fans, you've waited a few weeks for this one. 

Now it's here.

The No. 1 Tigers have been in Atlanta all week. Are you sure you're caught up on all the biggest storylines?

If not, we got you covered (if you are, just keep reading; we might surprise you).

Joe Burrow on why he can't go out to dinner anymore; Q&A with LSU QB at Peach Bowl

A Heisman Trophy comes with a variety of perks, but Joe Burrow shared one of the obvious negatives at Peach Bowl Media Day: He can't go out to dinner anymore. 

That's more of a figurative barrier than a literal one for LSU's quarterback, but he said he and his family have been mostly ordering in these days.

Oklahoma fans recall 'horror' of LSU fans in 2004: 'They make Texas fans seem like Mr. Rogers'

DSC_9605.jpg
LSU fans at the BCS national championship game Jan 4. 2004 at the Louisiana Superdome.

Fans of the Oklahoma Sooners apparently don't have many good memories from their 2004 trip to New Orleans for the BCS national championship game not just because of the score -- a 21-14 OU loss -- but also because of how LSU fans apparently treated the OU faithful.

A column published by The Oklahoman's Berry Tramel features countless anecdotes from OU fans describing the "horror" of LSU fans in New Orleans about 16 years ago.

Who's behind Clyde Edwards-Helaire? Meet the next running back options LSU has in the Peach Bowl

BR.lsuauburnmain2164.102719 bf.jpg
LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (22) runs for a first down as Auburn defensive back Roger McCreary (23) looks to make the stop during the second half of LSU's football game against Auburn at Tiger Stadium Saturday Oct. 26, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La. LSU won 23-20.

Will Clyde Edwards-Helaire play against Oklahoma? LSU coach Ed Orgeron thinks so, but he's unsure how much.

Let's see how much you know about backups Ty Davis-Price, John Emery and Chris Curry.

LSU's Ja'Marr Chase has a Peach Bowl TD dance ready, but a quick request for the refs

BR..lsutexasammain.120119 TS 1014.jpg
LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) looks back to no close pursuit at all, as he hauls in a 78-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Joe Burrow in the first quarter gainst Texas A&M at Tiger Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019.

There are two things all of college football has been powerless to stop Ja'Marr Chase from doing this season.

The first is scoring touchdowns, of which he has an LSU record-obliterating 18. The second is dancing in the opponent's end zone.

A bag of grass? Yes, LSU's Joe Brady plucks a few blades 'at every field no matter what'

BR.lsualabamamain.111019 HS 047.JPG
LSU passing game coordinator Joe Brady walks the perimeter of the field with a ball during pregame warm-ups before kickoff against Alabama, Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Joe Brady's players don't describe him as a superstitious man, but he has routines.

One of them: taking home a couple blades of grass from the field.

