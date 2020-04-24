As the 2020 NFL Draft continued Friday night, LSU set a new school record for overall draftees — and inched closer to the highest total in modern draft history.

The Tigers reached 10 selections by the end of the third round, breaking the school mark and tying the record for the most picks from one school through three rounds.

Before this year, the most LSU players taken in a single draft was nine, a record set in 2013 and ’14. LSU also saw seven players taken in the top two rounds of the draft for the first time.

The selections began with safety Grant Delpit to the Cleveland Browns midway through the second round and continued when cornerback Kristian Fulton went No. 61 overall to the Tennessee Titans.

Right guard Damien Lewis was soon taken 69th overall by the Seattle Seahawks. The Denver Broncos took center Lloyd Cushenberry with the No. 83 overall pick, and with the 97th pick, the Browns picked linebacker Jacob Phillips, pairing him with Delpit.

LSU and Alabama both had seven players taken in the first two rounds, matching the record for most players selected from one school in the first two rounds of a single draft, according to Elias Sports.

Watching from his home in Terrytown on the west bank, Fulton sat with his family. He wanted to be in Las Vegas wearing a custom suit, but draft night for Fulton still topped anything he had ever experienced.

“It was the best moment I ever had,” Fulton said.

Tragic circumstances surrounded Fulton’s family as two weeks ago, his grandfather, Louis Fulton Jr., died from complications from the coronavirus. Fulton’s grandfather had always watched his games. They spoke a few days before he died.

The last few weeks have been difficult for Fulton and his family after the death of his grandfather, but the draft provided a moment of elation. As he received a phone call from the Titans, Fulton thought about his grandfather.

“I know he was with me tonight,” Fulton said.

Fulton’s LSU career began with high expectations and ended in a national championship in his hometown, inside a building he has tattooed on his forearm. After Fulton missed one season because of a suspension for switching a urine sample, he started at cornerback.

If Fulton had not missed three games with an ankle injury his junior year, he might’ve declared for the draft last spring. Instead, he returned for one more year.

Fulton started every game last season, recording 38 tackles with 15 passes defended. He had one interception. A second-team All-Southeastern Conference selection by The Associated Press, Fulton recorded a career-high six tackles in the national championship game.

Though Fulton appeared as a fringe first-round pick in mock drafts, he dropped deep into the second round. The Titans took him with the 29th pick in the round.

A half-hour later, the Seahawks drafted Lewis, making him the first LSU offensive lineman selected in this draft.

Lewis transferred to LSU after two years at Northwest Mississippi Community College. He immediately became a critical player on the offensive line as the starting right guard. Lewis started 28 games during his career; LSU went 25-3.

The strongest player on the team with a 635-pound squat and a nearly 500-pound bench press, Lewis rolled over opposing defenders. He was a second-team All-SEC selection, and Lewis played 883 snaps last season with a team-high 32 finishes.

"I'm just gonna bring that mean, nasty toughness I got,” Lewis said. “Don't change for nobody."

Cushenberry, the first LSU offensive lineman to wear No. 18, led a group that won the Joe Moore Award last season as the best offensive line in the nation. When he got drafted, Cushenberry’s family erupted into shrieks and group hugs. Cushenberry smiled, speechless.

Cushenberry came to LSU as a three-star recruit and the final player in the 2016 signing class, but he became a starter by his sophomore year. Cushenberry, the unquestioned leader of the line last season, started 28 straight games during his career.

More than 45 minutes passed until Phillips heard his name called. Phillips, the second inside linebacker from LSU taken in the draft, started for two years. He played a key role in stopping the run during LSU’s national championship season, leading the team with 113 tackles, 7½ for loss.

During his LSU career, Phillips recorded 218 tackles with two sacks and an interception. He led the Southeastern Conference in tackles last season, and Phillips made at least seven tackles in 12 games. He joined a team with Delpit and former LSU players Greedy Williams, Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry.

“We just added a whole lotta swaaaagggg,” Landry wrote on Twitter, adding the hashtag #GeauxBrowns.

LSU entered the draft with more than a dozen prospects. By the end of the third round, the Tigers had broken multiple records for drafted players, and many remained on the board, including tight end Thaddeus Moss, defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence and offensive tackle Saahdiq Charles.

With one day left in the NFL draft, LSU needs five former players selected to break the record for most selections from one school (14) in a single draft, held by Ohio State. The Tigers have four rounds to do it.