The day it was announced Southeastern Conference football teams would only play in-league games in 2020, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron commented on his team's new schedule while speaking on WWL-FM, 105.3.

Orgeron said he was looking forward to non-conference games against Texas, Nicholls State and Rice.

The Longhorns game would have been a marquee match up nationally, the Colonels game was a chance to boost the athletic department of an in state opponent and the game against Rice at Houston's NRG stadium was a strong recruiting opportunity.

"We'll get back to that next year," Orgeron said during Thursday night's broadcast. "This is the schedule we're gonna have so we're gonna give it our best shot at this schedule."

Show host Bobby Hebert noted that with the removal of the Nicholls State game, LSU now has bye weeks before facing Florida and Alabama, two of the Tigers' presumed highest ranked opponents.

"That was really going to be our first hard road game, a big test for (quarterback) Myles Brennan," Orgeron said about the Florida game.

Orgeron said because of coronavirus, LSU's staff has already prepared game plans for each of the Tigers' upcoming opponents.

LSU's previously scheduled eight opponents will remain as is, and the league will presumably add two more teams from the east division to the Tigers' schedule, Orgeron said.

"Now we've got to make two more game plans for two more teams," he said.

You can listen to the full interview here.