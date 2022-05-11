The schedule shows the Southeastern Conference track and field championships, which begin a three-day run Thursday, is the final meet before the NCAA outdoor championships.
As such, the SEC meet is kind of a primer for the real thing — the NCAA East and West preliminary rounds — which will be held in two weeks.
Yet, you would have a tough time trying to distinguish between the two.
The most competitive conference meet in the nation begins Thursday in Oxford, Mississippi, which helps individuals and teams sharpen up for the NCAA preliminary rounds set for May 26-28 with the national semifinals and finals two weeks later.
But it’s first things first for the SEC, which boasts five of the top seven women’s teams and five of the top six teams in the current U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association power ranking index.
The Texas women and men sit atop both sets of rankings, but the SEC’s presence is unmistakable.
On the women’s side, Texas A&M is second, followed by No. 3 Florida, No. 4 LSU, No. 5 Arkansas and No. 7 Kentucky; Alabama is second in the men’s rankings, followed by No. 3 Florida, No. 4 LSU, No. 5 Georgia and No. 6 Texas A&M.
Coach Dennis Shaver’s women’s team is among the favorites to take the title along with Florida and Kentucky, while Alabama, Arkansas and Texas A&M are the top teams on the men’s side, according to USTFCCCA computer projections based on performances this spring.
LSU, which has a total of 12 top-five performances in the SEC, has five athletes leading their respective events.
The list is topped by Favour Ofili, who set the collegiate record in the 200 meters at the Tom Jones Invitational in Gainesville, Florida, on April 15. Her time of 21.96 seconds erased the old mark of 22.04 set by Florida’s Kyra Jefferson in 2017.
In one of the marquee events at the three-day SEC meet, Ofili is expected to line up in the 200 against Kentucky’s Abby Steiner, who has a best of 22.05 this spring.
They will also race in the 100, where Steiner is second in the league with a time of 10.92 seconds and Ofili is third with a 10.93.
If that’s not enough, Kentucky and LSU are 1-2 in the 4x100-meter relay. Steiner has helped the Wildcats to a season’s-best of 42.46 seconds, while Ofili and the Tigers have a 42.69.
LSU’s other league leaders are Alia Armstrong, who tops the 100-meter hurdles with a wind-aided time of 12.33 seconds; Lisa Gunnarsson, who has gone 15 feet, 3 inches in the pole vault; and Katy-Ann McDonald, who lead the 800 at 2 minutes, 00.98 seconds and the 1,500 with a time of 4:13.07.
Leading the conference on the men’s side are Tzuriel Pedigo with a best of 253-9 in the javelin; Eric Edwards Jr., who tops the 110 hurdles with a wind-aided time of 13.24; and freshman Apalos Edwards, who has a wind-aided mark of 53- ¼ in the triple jump.
