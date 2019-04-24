LSU basketball coach Will Wade forfeited performance bonuses for his team’s SEC championship season and agreed to contract changes making it easier for LSU to fire the coach if the NCAA cites him for serious infractions as part of his reinstatement from suspension.

Wade signed off on the changes on April 14, the same day then-LSU athletic director Joe Alleva announced Wade’s return from indefinite suspension. Alleva has since stepped down from that role.

The contract modifications were first reported by Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger, who obtained the documents through a public records request.

As part of the deal, Wade agreed to give up $250,000 in total bonuses his team earned during his suspension for winning the SEC regular-season title and making the Sweet 16 in the NCAA tournament, the most successful run for an LSU men’s basketball team in more than a decade.

Wade’s contract also now allows LSU to fire Wade for cause if he commits a Level I or Level II NCAA violation or if the NCAA infractions committee issues a formal notice to LSU that Wade was involved in a Level 1 or Level 2 violation. The changes were revealed in a public records request to Dellenger.

The NCAA defines a Level I violation as a "severe breach of conduct." Level II is a "significant breach of conduct."

LSU suspended Wade indefinitely on March 8 after he refused to answer questions about leaked FBI wiretaps of him discussing the recruitment of a prospect — believed to be current LSU guard Javonte Smart — with aspiring sports agent Christian Dawkins, who’s since been convicted of federal fraud charges for steering illicit cash payoffs to college players and their families.

News of Wade's reinstatement came on April 14, two days after his meeting with the university. It was his first face-to-face meeting since his suspension.

"I would like to express my appreciation," Wade said in a statement. " ... And I sincerely apologize to the university and our fans for the disruption to the university and the program."

The second-year coach led the Tigers to the cusp of a regular season SEC championship before his suspension. LSU assistant coach Tony Benford coached during Wade's absence, leading the Tigers to the title clinching win over Vanderbilt, LSU's first since 2009.

Last week a federal judge ruled that Wade will likely not have to take the witness stand during a federal criminal case on corruption in college basketball.

Wade was reinstated by the university last week after finally meeting with LSU and NCAA officials and denying any wrongdoing. But the NCAA hasn't taken action against any of universities or coaches tied to the scandal, instead holding off — at the request of federal prosecutors — until the federal criminal cases conclude.

Wade and the LSU men's basketball program are believed to be the subject of an NCAA investigation which could bring potential sanctions for the university, the coach or both.

"Coach Wade is LSU's coach, and he will have my 100 percent support," new LSU athletic director Scott Woodward, who replaced Alleva last week, said Tuesday.

