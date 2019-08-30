LSU vs Georgia Southern
August 31, 2019 * Baton Rouge, La. (Tiger Stadium) * SEC Network
Saturday, August 31
9 a.m. — LSU SportShop opens
11 a.m. — CST’s LSU GameDay Live Pre-Game Show from Maravich Center ramps (with Gordy Rush, Victor Howell, Jacob Hester, Eric Alexander, Emily Dixon).
12:30 p.m. — LSU Ticket Office Opens (1st Floor of Athletic Administration Building)
1:30 p.m. — Nicholson Gateway Fan Fest opens (across Nicholson Drive from Tiger Stadium)
1:30 p.m. — L-Club Tailgate (Legends Club at PMAC)
1:30 p.m. — Tiger One Village opens (front of PMAC)
2 p.m. – 4:25 p.m. — Rockin’ Dopsie performs in Cou-Yon’s Tiger One Village (front of PMAC)
3:30 p.m. — Club level, Suites open at Tiger Stadium
3:45 p.m. — Student gates open (Gate 7 only) at Tiger Stadium
4 p.m. — The Chute opens inside Tiger Stadium
4 p.m. — All remaining gates to Tiger Stadium open including Skyline Club (LSU At the Game Programs on sale in and around Tiger Stadium)
4:30 p.m. — LSU Game Day presented by CST radio show at Cou-Yon’s Tiger One Village (with Hunt Palmer, Brandon Taylor, Marlon Favorite)
4:40 p.m. — LSU walks down “Victory Hill” with former LSU football alumni
4:51 p.m. — Band comes down “Victory Hill”
5:30 p.m. — LSU Sports Radio Network live from Tiger Stadium (with Chris Blair, Doug Moreau, Gordy Rush)
6:11:30 p.m. — Guest Captain Presentation (Devin White)
6:16 p.m. — Golden Band from Tigerland takes the field for pregame performance
6:20 p.m. — Alma Mater and National Anthem
6:26:30 p.m. — Saturday Night in Death Valley - LSU Intro Video
6:28 p.m. — LSU takes the field
6:29 p.m. — Georgia Southern takes the field
6:29 p.m. — Coin toss at midfield
6:32 p.m. — Kickoff: LSU vs. Georgia Southern on SEC Network and Watch ESPN app