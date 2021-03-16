One of the most important situations in baseball happens with runners in scoring position and two outs. Games hinge on the moments as batters attempt to plate runs and pitchers try to end the inning. Such was the circumstance in the middle of No. 10 LSU’s 10-7 win Tuesday night against Southeastern Louisiana.

Sophomore third baseman Cade Doughty approached the plate with two outs and two runners on base in the fourth inning. LSU led 5-3 inside Alex Box Stadium. Doughty crushed a raised fastball 442 feet for this fifth home run in the last four games.

After the next two batters reached base, sophomore Hayden Travinski roped a double off the center field wall, providing enough distance as Southeastern tried retaking the lead against LSU’s recently shaky bullpen.

“You’d like to think 10 runs is enough to win a game, but the way it’s been going lately,” Mainieri said, chuckling, “you’re never sure about that.”

But LSU shutout Southeastern (11-5) over the last three innings to secure its sixth straight win. The Tigers (15-3) scored every run with two outs. They played their last game before the Southeastern Conference schedule starts Friday night against No. 6 Mississippi State.

Partially in preparation for the SEC opener, Mainieri tweaked the lineup against Southeastern by batting sophomore center fielder Mitchell Sanford fifth. Cleared Monday from an elbow injury, Travinski started at catcher for the first time in his career. Junior designated hitter Cade Beloso moved down in the order.

Mainieri liked how Sanford played last weekend against UTSA. He lined a pinch-hit single in extra innings Saturday night and homered the next day. Sanford hits well against left-handed pitchers, so Mainieri wanted to start him against a lefty before LSU faced Mississippi State’s left-handed ace.

“I thought Mitchell would be the best matchup against their Friday night starter,” Mainieri said.

Similarly, Travinski smashed a game-tying home run in extra innings Sunday. He had been recovering from an elbow injury, limiting his role, but doctors cleared him Monday to catch. LSU monitored his number of throws. It didn't want to rush his progress. Travinski didn’t play the whole game.