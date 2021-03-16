One of the most important situations in baseball happens with runners in scoring position and two outs. Games hinge on the moments as batters attempt to plate runs and pitchers try to end the inning. Such was the circumstance in the middle of No. 10 LSU’s 10-7 win Tuesday night against Southeastern Louisiana.
Sophomore third baseman Cade Doughty approached the plate with two outs and two runners on base in the fourth inning. LSU led 5-3 inside Alex Box Stadium. Doughty crushed a raised fastball 442 feet for this fifth home run in the last four games.
After the next two batters reached base, sophomore Hayden Travinski roped a double off the center field wall, providing enough distance as Southeastern tried retaking the lead against LSU’s recently shaky bullpen.
“You’d like to think 10 runs is enough to win a game, but the way it’s been going lately,” Mainieri said, chuckling, “you’re never sure about that.”
But LSU shutout Southeastern (11-5) over the last three innings to secure its sixth straight win. The Tigers (15-3) scored every run with two outs. They played their last game before the Southeastern Conference schedule starts Friday night against No. 6 Mississippi State.
Partially in preparation for the SEC opener, Mainieri tweaked the lineup against Southeastern by batting sophomore center fielder Mitchell Sanford fifth. Cleared Monday from an elbow injury, Travinski started at catcher for the first time in his career. Junior designated hitter Cade Beloso moved down in the order.
Mainieri liked how Sanford played last weekend against UTSA. He lined a pinch-hit single in extra innings Saturday night and homered the next day. Sanford hits well against left-handed pitchers, so Mainieri wanted to start him against a lefty before LSU faced Mississippi State’s left-handed ace.
“I thought Mitchell would be the best matchup against their Friday night starter,” Mainieri said.
Unavailable since opening weekend, Giovanni DiGiacomo could soon receive medical clearance and appear in games.
Similarly, Travinski smashed a game-tying home run in extra innings Sunday. He had been recovering from an elbow injury, limiting his role, but doctors cleared him Monday to catch. LSU monitored his number of throws. It didn't want to rush his progress. Travinski didn’t play the whole game.
“I’ve been antsy since last night,” said Travinsk, who finished with five RBIs.
In the bottom of the first inning, Sanford approached the plate with runners on the corners and two outs. He singled into left field, and LSU scored its first run. Three pitches later, Travinski blasted a 431-foot home run off the left field scoreboard.
“He’s been a tremendous pinch-hitter for us,” Mainieri said, “but he’s such a force that we’ve got to figure out a way to get him more at-bats.”
LSU’s bullpen blew three leads against UTSA, forcing the Tigers to make exhilarating comebacks.
The 4-0 lead held until the third inning. With two outs, Southeastern third baseman Jacob Burke and first baseman Preston Faulkner hit back-to-back home runs off freshman pitcher Will Hellmers, cutting the lead to one run. LSU scored again with two outs on a bloop single in the bottom of the frame.
Once LSU built a 10-3 lead in the fourth inning, it turned to the bullpen to keep Hellmers available this weekend. The relievers had surrendered three late leads against UTSA, and after the final game of the series, pitching coach Alan Dunn talked to the group about their performance, saying they had to limit their walks and throw more strikes early in counts.
“We have to do better as a staff if we want to be able to succeed in SEC play,” freshman Ty Floyd said. “Today we had more focus in the bullpen. If you do allow a runner to get on, don’t allow him to score. That was the biggest focus today.”
Southeastern, which entered with the ninth-most runs scored in the country this season, cut into the lead as senior Ma’Khail Hilliard struggled with his command. It scored three runs against Hilliard and one off freshman Theo Millas.
Cade Doughty and Jordan Thompson hit a combined seven home runs, including three crucial ones in extra innings against UTSA.
In the seventh, Southeastern threatened to tie the game. With a runner on second, Floyd walked Faulkner. Suddenly, Southeastern brought the tying run to the plate. Floyd recorded one strikeout. Runners stood in scoring position after a wild pitch. Floyd recorded another strikeout, ending the inning.
“OK, good,” Floyd said to himself. “You didn’t allow another run to score.”
Over the next two frames, senior Devin Fontenot and freshman Garrett Edwards retired six straight hitters, sealing the win and boosting the confidence of LSU’s bullpen. The Tigers knows they can’t afford to surrender leads once conference games begin.
“I thought our bullpen was terrific in the late innings there,” Mainieri said.
Now, LSU has two days before it hosts Mississippi State in the first SEC games since the 2019 league tournament. Most of the team has never faced a conference opponent.
Mainieri remains concerned about LSU's infield defense and in center field, especially with freshmen relievers who pitch to contact, but the Tigers have scored 8.6 runs per game and boast reliable a starting rotation.
"I think we’re ready for it and as ready as Mississippi State is," Mainieri said. "I'm certain of that."