Perennial power LSU, winners of six national championships, is once again expected to compete for a College World Series title.
The Tigers baseball program was ranked first in the 2019 Collegiate Baseball Fabulous 40 Preseason Poll, which was released Tuesday morning. This marks the first time the team has been ranked in the top spot in the preseason poll since 2009, when they won their sixth national championship.
Coach Paul Mainieri pointed out in a statement that there are 58 days until Opening Day and said that gets his "blood pumping." LSU's season begins at home Feb. 15 against Louisiana Monroe.
“Being ranked No. 1 is always something in which I take a great deal of pride," Mainieri said. "There are 300 Division I baseball playing schools across the country and to think someone believes you are the best team in the land is inspiring.”
LSU (39-27 in 2018) brings back a deep roster from last season's NCAA regional team that lost to eventual national champion Oregon State.
"I have a sense that we have something special brewing with this team,” Mainieri said. “Of course, having Hess, Watson, and Duplantis delay their pro careers for one more run at Omaha is very important. Getting Smith and Walker back this year after virtually missing all of last season due to injuries is vital to us, plus having other veterans like Cabrera, Peterson, Beck, Hilliard, Gilbert, Hughes, Broussard, and Fontenot providing the leadership that is so desperately needed.”
Mainieri also touted the team's 16-man recruiting class, which was rated number 1 in the nation in September.
“To have such a tremendously talented new class of guys gives me a lot of confidence in this group,” Mainieri said. “Being around them also makes you aware that they carry themselves with a significant level of maturity and belief in themselves.”
The team will start preseason workouts on Jan. 2.
2019 Collegiate Baseball Fabulous 40 Preseason Poll
Rank Team (Final 2018 Record) Points:
1. Louisiana St. (39-27) 496
2. Vanderbilt (35-27) 495
3. UCLA (38-21) 494
4. Texas Tech. (45-20) 491
5. Stanford (46-12) 488
6. Florida (49-21) 487
7. Oregon St. (55-12-1) 485
8. North Carolina (44-20) 482
9. Louisville (45-19) 480
10. Florida St. (43-19) 479
11. Mississippi (48-17) 476
12. Coastal Carolina (43-19) 473
13. Georgia (39-21) 471
14. Texas (42-23) 468
15. Clemson (47-16) 467
16. Oklahoma St. (31-26-1) 464
17. Georgia Tech. (31-21) 462
18. Cal. St. Fullerton (36-25) 460
19. Texas Christian (33-23) 457
20. Duke (45-18) 453
21. Baylor (37-21) 450
22. N.C. State (42-18) 446
23. Auburn (43-23) 445
24. Missouri St. (40-17) 442
25. Arkansas (48-21) 439
26. Arizona (34-22) 437
27. Mississippi St. (39-29) 434
28. Minnesota (44-15) 430
29. Texas A&M (40-22) 428
30. Southern Mississippi (44-18) 427
31. Oregon (26-29) 422
32. Connecticut (37-22-1) 419
33. Miami, Fla. (28-26) 417
34. Illinois (33-20) 411
35. East Carolina (44-18) 409
36. Arizona St. (23-32) 405
37. Stetson (48-13) 403
38. Louisiana-Lafayette (34-25) 399
39. Michigan (33-21) 396
40. Sam Houston St. (39-20) 393
