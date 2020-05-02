Without sports to keep us occupied in this strange time we are living in, we find ourselves turning to our favorite stories of games and seasons past.
We watch a re-broadcast of Rebirth and pretend it’s happening all over again. We rank the best players ever to wear such-and-such uniforms and argue about the best way to spend an imaginary $15 to build an equally imaginary roster. A documentary about a basketball season that played out two decades ago is (deservedly) high theater at a time when real playoff basketball should be happening.
We crave to be back in the moment. And it just so happens we in South Louisiana have someone with a knack to be a custodian of moments.
Few can match LSU baseball coach Paul Mainieri’s unique ability to recall events down to small details. Who better to speak with about sports, and the memories created around them?
To start, I just called Mainieri and asked him to tell a story, any story, and see where it went. He chewed on that prompt for a few seconds before taking it back to 2009, when he made a decision that was controversial within the team, but may have led to LSU claiming a College World Series title ...
“When I first came here, it was the 2007 season,” Mainieri began. “The first season didn’t go all that great, we were 29-26. ... But I probably worked harder in that first year than I ever had in my life.”
That year was a slog, but while it struggled on the field, LSU's staff was behind the scenes assembling the nation's top recruiting class.
His next team was much deeper and the success came in breathtaking fashion, with a 23-game win streak that vaulted LSU back to Omaha. They were primed to contend again in 2009, and they were doing just that. Going into its Easter Sunday series finale against Alabama, LSU was 25-9 and ranked in the top five.
But something wasn’t sitting right with Mainieri. When he woke up that morning, he put the thought he’d been mulling over on paper. Writing out the lineup, Mainieri took out talented sophomore outfielder Leon Landry and inserted freshman shortstop Austin Nola. To make that move, he shifted four other established starters to new positions: D.J. LeMahieu from short to second, Ryan Schimpf from second to left, Jared Mitchell from left to right, Mikie Mahtook from right to center.
“I wrote it out and thought, ‘I can’t do this now, I can’t do this until I talk to each of the players,’” Mainieri said. “So I ripped up that lineup and threw it away.”
The thought kept bugging Mainieri, though, and then his team went 2-3 the next week. His mind was made up; change was coming. The staff thought he was crazy. The Monday after the team lost its only series of the season — to a Tennessee team that finished last in the conference, no less — Mainieri blocked out his morning to have individual meetings with players.
First up, LeMahieu at 9 a.m. Mainieri broke the news, that Nola would be going to short and LeMahieu would shift to second. “Oh boy, D.J. was upset at me."
Next up, Schimpf at 10 a.m. Mainieri broke the news, that Nola would be going to short and LeMahieu would shift to second and Schimpf would go to the outfield. They still needed his bat in the lineup. “Oh boy, was he mad at me."
And so on, and so on. Nola got the news (he was not mad) and so did Mitchell and Mahtook and Landry. That last one, Mainieri said, that was the hardest. Landry was a highly regarded prospect who had pop at the plate and flair in the field, but he was struggling against lefties and LSU was lining up to face eight left-handers in the next 12 Southeastern Conference games, and, well, the rest isn’t hard to figure.
“He wasn’t very happy about the decision,” Mainieri said.
But Mainieri had conviction, He learned to trust himself from two legendary coaching figures in his own life.
“I grew up the son of an outstanding coach (Demie Mainieri), and then I played for a great coach at the University of New Orleans (Ron Maestri),” Mainieri said. “I learned a lot from both of them, and one thing I learned ... is that when you have a strong gut feeling about something you have to have the courage to make that move as well.”
Mainieri dismissed the team and held a private workout with LeMahieu and Nola. He had Nola wait at the top of the dugout while an assistant hit ground balls to LeMahieu at second. Mainieri approached LeMahieu and asked him how he felt about the move after it had some time to sink in. This is how Mainieri remembered their conversation.
LeMahieu: Do you want the truth?
Mainieri: Yeah, I want the truth.
LeMahieu: I’m pretty pissed. I thought you had confidence in me.
Mainieri: D.J., I played you for 100 straight games at shortstop. I think that’s showing a lot of confidence in you. ... It’s not that I don’t have confidence in you, it’s that I think we can be better, and I think Austin Nola brings something to our team that makes us better.
Nola started at shortstop the next day against Southeastern. He went 0-for-1 at the plate, but made three put outs and six assists in the field. Nola ended the game by charging a slow roller for the final out with the tying run at third base.
“From that point on, I knew our team had to accept this move and knew it was the best thing,” Mainieri said.
LSU went on to win 28 of its next 33 games, including a 5-1 run in Omaha that resulted in LSU’s sixth College World Series championship.
Things worked out pretty well for LeMahieu personally, too. As mad as he might’ve been that day, he has gone on to win three Gold Gloves in his nine-year Major League Baseball career … as a second baseman.
“A funny footnote to the story,” Mainieri said. “Several years later D.J. got married and I went to his wedding in New Orleans. At the reception I must’ve had a line of 20 family members waiting to say hello to me and to apologize for what they thought at the time back in 2009.”